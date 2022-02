AMD has officially taken over FPGA maker Xilinx in what is, thanks to rising share prices, the biggest acquisition in the history of the chip industry. The x86 processor giant completed the all-stock $49bn takeover of Xilinx on Monday. In 2020, AMD announced it had agreed to acquire the company in a deal back then worth $35bn, pending approval. The last hurdle was getting the OK from the Chinese government, which wrapped up earlier this month.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO