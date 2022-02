Clear throughout the day. 74.97% of city residents have received two shots, 84.36% of city residents have received one or more shots. Source: NYC Department of Health. • The city settled out of court with a protestor shoved to the curb during the George Floyd protests of 2020. The city will pay $387,000, with NYPD Officer Vincent D'Andraia paying $3,000 personally. The NYPD's D'Andraia is still facing a criminal misdemeanor charge for the shove and is still a part of the NYPD. (Reuven Blau and Yoav Gonen for The City)

