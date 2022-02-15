ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The One Thing Entrepreneurs Ignore That's Crucial for Success

By Michael Fenech
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe one thing I know about entrepreneurs is they can be so focused on their idea or business that sometimes, in horse racing terms, they can have their blinkers on. What does this mean? Well, they can be so consumed by their vision that they shut out other parts of their...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

5 Ways Successful Black Women Entrepreneurs Navigate Their Way Through Negotiations

Negotiation is a part of entrepreneurship, whether you're working with a supplier, employee, wholesaler, investor, or any other person with whom you're making a deal. Often, your product and proof of concept aren't enough on their own to help you secure the deals you want to make -- and in those cases, some strategy can help you make favorable compromises that can then help you achieve your entrepreneurial goals.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

Intrapreneurship is Alive and Well

How do we keep the spirit of innovation thriving in the day-to-day environment of regular business?. To answer that, I’d like to share a story. One Wednesday afternoon, a member of our company shared a global competition in one of our messaging channels. It was a type of hackathon where people from across the world could submit proposals to solve problems in various categories.
SMALL BUSINESS
KRMG

Young local entrepreneur launches successful liquor company

Tanner Conklin started out doing hair before she tried to buy a liquor store during the pandemic. 26-year-old Conklin says she was slighted on the sale of the store and decided to give making vodka a try last year. She started with a Google search on how to start a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Entrepreneurs
MySanAntonio

The Skills That Make You an Ethical Leader

If you had asked me a few years ago, I don’t think I would have understood the influence my leadership had on the values of my company, employees, partners and customers. In the early days of Quantum Metric, I met one of our newer employees for the first time. Within the first 30 seconds of meeting this person, I was shocked to realize just how different our values were and how, despite their professional qualifications, they didn’t fit with the type of company I was looking to build. It wasn’t until this moment that I really thought about the standards I have always held myself to in terms of how I treat people and build relationships. I realized if I wanted that reflected in the teams I built, I needed to be intentional about how I embody the practices of ethical leadership every day.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MySanAntonio

The 6-Step Process to Creating Engaging Content

Influencer marketing is everywhere. If you have been following influencer marketing since its inception about 15 years ago (yes, before Instagram even existed), which started with paid blog posts and sponsored tweets, one word has been at the center of the industry: authenticity. The success of an influencer marketing campaign...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
MySanAntonio

In a World of Insane Valuations and Mega-Fundraising, Does Bootstrapping Still Matter?

With an eye-popping number of tech startups turning to VCs to fund their growth and an increasing flock of investors pouring limitless sums into startups, this might seem like the “right” way to build a business. Entrepreneurs, of course, commonly turn to venture capital funding from the get-go, convinced that it’s the only way to get off the ground quickly.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

How Apps Are Changing Our Everyday Lives

Smartphone and tablet applications are so integrated into our daily existence that you probably begin and end your day with one. Daily planner, guided meditation, workout, food delivery, wallet and finance, recipes, to-do lists and sleep tracker… seemingly everything’s now available in app form. Businesses used to commission...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laptops
KSNT News

Black Entrepreneurial Excellence seminar teaches entrepreneurs how to build a successful business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library held a black entrepreneur seminar Tuesday evening in Marvin Auditorium. “Black Entrepreneurial Excellence” was moderated by Meredith Snepp, Business & Careers Librarian with the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library. The panel included Topeka entrepreneurs, S.J. Hazim, Lazone Grays Jr. and Imagene Harris. S.J. Hazim, […]
TOPEKA, KS
MySanAntonio

The 5 Digital Marketing Trends You Cannot Ignore in 2022

Keeping up with ever-changing digital marketing trends may seem challenging, but it’s crucial for business owners to do. As more of us are working from home, there has been a huge spike in social media usage. While digital marketers are hopping on to this opportunity, other small business owners scramble to adapt to the changes in consumer behavior — and it doesn’t have to be you.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

How Skill Development Can Save the World Post-Covid

Governments in many countries are implementing skill development initiatives. But how can these initiatives save the world post-Covid?. Nowadays, many governments recognize that for their nations to attain or retain their status as high-income countries, they must produce better-quality goods and provide better services, resulting in more significant revenues and profits. Many of them are also concerned with establishing social equity, social inclusion and poverty alleviation. A skilled workforce and an education and training system are required to prepare young people for achieving all the above.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

How Investors Determine Whether Your Business Is Worth It

One of the first and most important moves you're going to make as an aspiring entrepreneur is putting together a solid business plan. A business plan isn't necessarily going to predict the future of your business, but it's going to serve as a blueprint for the early and middle stages of your business’s development. It's also going to serve as a tool to help you attract funding and, potentially, new clients.
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Mindset Techniques That Will Help You Overcome Imposter Syndrome

If you find yourself frustrated by an (apparent) inability to see projects to fruition, procrastinating behavior or overwhelming feelings of inadequacy in the face of the achievements of others, you could well be suffering from imposter syndrome (IS). Unlike chronic conditions like clinical depression or generalized anxiety disorder, IS is...
MENTAL HEALTH
MySanAntonio

The Hidden Secret to Completing Your To-Do List

I recently went on Amazon and spent more than two hours searching for the perfect birthday gift for myself. I knew the kind I wanted… just had to find one that suited me best. I was on the hunt for the perfect… journal. Yes, journal (though some may call it a “planner” or an “agenda”). So, I browsed, read reviews and zoomed in on sample pages. Every time I came across one I liked, I would scroll down to where similar products were listed… scanning the reviews and looking at samples of what interior pages looked like.
LIFESTYLE
Ethan Hawley

An Entrepreneur's Guide for Flipping Websites

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own business? What about owning a website that makes money for you even while you're asleep? It's not as hard as you might think! In this article, I will discuss how to buy and flip websites for profit. I'll give you some tips on finding good websites to buy and how to make sure that you are getting the most bang for your buck. So if you're interested in learning more about this exciting online venture, keep reading!
MySanAntonio

Two Nutritional Reasons You Need to Spend More Time in the Sun

What’s all the recent rave about light viewing for productivity?. I’ve been feeling like a plant lately, chasing the sun in the morning, closing my petals to bright light at night — all for the sake of high performance. Just a few months ago the words light...
SCIENCE
MySanAntonio

A Financial Checklist for Quitting Your Job

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Millions of people are quitting their jobs each month in what many have dubbed the “Great Resignation.”. Before you join the mass employment exodus, do a thorough scan of your financial situation. That means, of course, taking a hard look at your...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy