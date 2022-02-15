The One Thing Entrepreneurs Ignore That's Crucial for Success

If you had asked me a few years ago, I don’t think I would have understood the influence my leadership had on the values of my company, employees, partners and customers. In the early days of Quantum Metric, I met one of our newer employees for the first time. Within the first 30 seconds of meeting this person, I was shocked to realize just how different our values were and how, despite their professional qualifications, they didn’t fit with the type of company I was looking to build. It wasn’t until this moment that I really thought about the standards I have always held myself to in terms of how I treat people and build relationships. I realized if I wanted that reflected in the teams I built, I needed to be intentional about how I embody the practices of ethical leadership every day.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 HOUR AGO