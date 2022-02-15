ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

By Alex Halverson
Silicon Valley Business Journal
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 4 days ago
The Washington-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the...

The Valley takes off — but leaves many behind

The tech industry is driving Silicon Valley’s economy to new heights, according to a new report, but many aren’t benefitting from the boom. – Managing Editor, Silicon Valley Business Journal. Feb 17, 2022 Updated 11 hours ago. The latest Silicon Valley Index depicts a region in the midst...
Uniphore, which offers AI-powered call center software, scored $400M at a $2.5B valuation

Uniphore Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it raised $400 million in a new funding round that boosted its valuation to $2.5 billion. Backers of the the Palo Alto company last valued it at $145 million in 2020, at the time of its last round. The new investment comes as the provider of call center software is on track to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue by the close of its 2022 fiscal year, which ends April 30, its CEO, Umesh Sachdev, said in a blog post.
A convenience store at SJSU has introduced a Amazon Go-like checkout free payment system

Amazon Inc. hasn't yet opened up one of its checkout-free Amazon Go stores in the South Bay, but you can now get a similar shopping experience at San Jose State University. SJSU's Ginger Market on Monday added a new payment system that allows customers to walk out with their purchases without having to pull out their wallets, scan any items or interact with a cashier. Provided by Standard Cognition Corp., the system simply requires customers to swipe their phones against a sensor when they enter the store.
Splunk stock jumps on report of $20B Cisco purchase offer

Shares of Splunk Inc. stock rose more than 9% Monday on speculation that Cisco Systems Inc. may try to buy the data analysis software company. The Wall Street Journal said late Friday afternoon that the San Jose networking giant had made an offer to buy San Francisco-based Splunk for more than $20 billion. It said that Cisco made the offer recently, but the companies weren't presently negotiating a deal.
