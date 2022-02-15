ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid vaccine developer Gilbert hopes for ‘caution’ when restrictions lift

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A British co-developer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, credited with saving millions of lives around the world, has said she wants people to be cautious when Covid restrictions lift.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, speaking after collecting her DBE from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, said she hoped people would “exercise some degree of caution”.

Current self-isolation regulations, which include self-isolating for 10 days unless you have a negative lateral flow test on days five and six, expire on March 24.

The 59-year-old told the PA news agency: “I hope that people are going to exercise some degree of caution as we go through the spring.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think it would be beneficial if we’re still taking care of those around us.”

The professor of vaccinology at Oxford University and mother of triplets co-created the jab which has been used by more than 2.5 billion people in more than 170 countries.

Dame Sarah, who was honoured for services to science and public health in Covid vaccine development, has been the subject of high praise for her work, received a standing ovation at Wimbledon when she attended the tournament last summer and has had a Barbie doll launched in her image.

After collecting her DBE from the princess, she said: “It’s a very different kind of day, obviously, to be here and a great honour to come to Windsor Castle to meet the Princess Royal and lovely to be honoured along with many other people who have done lots of important things.”

She added: “She was asking when I first got into vaccine development, was it early on in my career. I told her it was because I always wanted to work in some aspect of biological sciences that could have an impact on health.”

During the investiture ceremony, 81 people collected honours, including classical pianist Dame Imogen Cooper, who received her damehood for services to music.

Dame Imogen Cooper after she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for services to music (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Dame Imogen has been a recipient of the Queen’s Medal for Music in recognition of her major influence on the musical life of the nation.

Through her Imogen Cooper Music Trust, she also gives scholarships to promising young musicians.

She said: “I feel incredibly honoured to have been recognised for something that I actually simply love doing and I’ve done all my life and I’m still trying to do better on a daily basis and I’m absolutely amazed.”

John McGuinness with his MBE for services to motorcycle racing (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Others included 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness, who collected an MBE for services to motorcycle racing, and sculptor Veronica Ryan, who collected an OBE for services to art.

Veronica Ryan with her OBE for services to art (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Ryan was commissioned by Hackney Council to make a public sculpture to celebrate the Windrush generation, which was unveiled in a Hackney street in October.

Conductor Daniel Harding, who won a Classic Brit award for young British classical performer, collected his CBE.

He told the PA news agency it was an “enormous surprise” when he received the news.

Conductor Dan Harding after he was made a Commander of the British Empire for services to music (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Harding said: “I was vacuuming at home, which is already a surprise, and I saw an email on my telephone. It seemed like another spam and then something rang in the back of my head ‘I should probably read that email’.

Pianist and composer Eleanor Alberga, who has written for the BBC Proms and the Royal Opera House, said it felt “absolutely wonderful” collecting her OBE.

Composer and pianist Eleanor Alberga with her OBE for services to music (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

She said: “I’m very privileged to be here, I feel so honoured to have got this award.”

Related
newschain

Sweden ends Covid testing as pandemic restrictions lifted

Sweden has halted wide-scale testing for Covid-19, even among people showing symptoms of an infection. The move puts an end to the mobile tent sites, drive-in centres and home-delivered tests that became ubiquitous during the pandemic and provided essential data for tracking the spread pf coronavirus. The move puts the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Hope for return to normality on day Covid restrictions lift in N Ireland

Business owners were hopeful of a return to normality on the day when all remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions lift in Northern Ireland. While the law is not formally due to change until 5pm on Tuesday, the announcement of the relaxations on Monday evening has already prompted changes to business practices and public behaviour in the region.
WORLD
newschain

Wayne Brown critical of ‘criminal’ Colchester defending

Colchester’s interim boss Wayne Brown said he “could not justify” some of his side’s “criminal” defending during their 3-0 defeat at Northampton. Brown was generally pleased with his side’s performance but hit out at the defending for Northampton’s goals, particularly Fraser Horsfall’s header.
SOCCER
CBS News

As COVID restrictions ease, health officials urge caution

There are signs of more progress in the country's battle against the Omicron variant. The daily COVID-19 case count is down 86% since reaching a peak in most of the U.S. last month. The decline is encouraging more cities and states to reduce or eliminate their coronavirus restrictions. Health officials say it is still critical to vaccinate and get booster shots. Michael George reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rotherham Hospital Covid visiting restriction lifted

Visiting restrictions have been lifted on most wards at Rotherham Hospital after a decrease in Covid-19 rates. The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust banned visitors in December as positive cases spiralled amid the rise of the Omicron variant. Friends and family can now see patients on all wards without Covid-positive patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain

TORONTO (AP) — A rapidly growing list of Canadian provinces moved to lift their COVID-19 restrictions as protesters decrying vaccine mandates and other precautions kept up the pressure with truck blockades in the capital and at key U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge connecting the country with Detroit.
PROTESTS
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
newschain

Louie Sibley’s dramatic late winner boosts Derby’s survival hopes

Louie Sibley scored a dramatic stoppage time winner to give Derby a 1-0 victory over fellow relegation candidates Peterborough. The substitute broke Peterborough’s hearts with a low cross-shot when it seemed the game would end in stalemate. Both sides had been reduced to 10 men with Peterborough’s Hayden Coulson...
SOCCER
The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
newschain

DUP leader hits back over protocol accusations

The leader of the DUP has hit back at accusations the party is not opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said its “political critics” were claiming the DUP is not against the controversial protocol. In a letter to party members, seen by the PA news...
WORLD
newschain

Skytastic headlines Ascot double for Thomas and Deutsch

Sam Thomas earned a big Saturday double at a wind-swept Ascot on Saturday, with Skytastic and Good Risk At All both scoring in style. The former rider had plenty of days to remember in the saddle, with big-race success on the likes of Denman, and he learned plenty from the likes of Venetia Williams and Paul Nicholls, so it is no surprise to see him carving out the next successful phase of his career, as a trainer.
SPORTS
