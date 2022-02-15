Throwing popcorn ends in murder, retired police captain on trial

Note: The audio will be turned off periodically due to privacy rules in the courtroom.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The murder trial continues Tuesday for a retired Tampa police captain who shot and killed a man in a Wesley Chapel movie theater eight years ago.

Curtis Reeves is standing trial for the 2014 shooting death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson.

Reeves had been arguing with Oulson over his use of a cellphone in the theater. After Oulson threw popcorn in his face, Reeves pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing him. A bullet also hit Oulson’s wife, Nicole.

Defense attorneys claim Reeves felt threatened enough by Oulson to fire in self-defense. But a judge ruled in 2017 that the “stand your ground” law was not applicable in this case.

Reeves’ trial resumed around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s expected to last about three weeks.

Prosecutors have begun questioning Charles Cummings who witnessed the shooting. Cummings said he was there to watch Lone Survivor with his disabled son when he heard the two men arguing and a shot fired. He said he watched Oulson fall to his feet after the shooting.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.