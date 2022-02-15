ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware Valley first graders predicted Punxsutawney Phil's forecast

Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zMPj_0eEysVpc00

First graders at Delaware Valley Elementary School learned about Groundhog Day earlier this month.

Mrs. Curtis's students first decorated and cut out their own groundhog, then voted on whether or not Punxsutawney Phil would see his shadow on Groundhog Day. Most of the class voted that Pa.'s most famous groundhog would see his shadow— and they were right!

After spending last year in quarantine due to the pandemic, Punxsutawney Phil was back at it again celebrating Groundhog Day in his hometown of Gobbler's Knob on Feb. 2.

Phil forecasted six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow during the annual event, even though he emerged from his burrow to unseasonably warm 40-degree weather.

More education news:Western Wayne Middle School employing unique ways to encourage love of reading in students

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Valley
The Hill

First jury trial against accused Jan. 6 rioter begins

The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

283
Followers
169
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy