ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host the Oscars

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwBde_0eEysSBR00

(CNN) — For the first time in Oscar’s history three women will host the show for the upcoming 94th Academy awards.

The Oscar duties will go to…Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall after an announcement was made during the “Good Morning America” show Tuesday.

“Good morning America I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friends Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall,” Schumer said in a video shown on “GMA.”

“I better go watch some movies.”

This is the first time in Oscars’ history that three women have hosted the show — though it’s not the first time more than one person has been enlisted for the job.

The most recent instance was in 2011, when actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted, to harsh reviews. The Oscars has not had three hosts since Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan teamed up for the 59th Academy Awards in 1987.

The past three ceremonies have been hostless, a trend that began in 2019 when Kevin Hart opted to step away from the gig amid controversy.

In Sykes, Schumer and Hall, the Oscars have recruited three seasoned comedic entertainers and experienced hosts.

In addition to her big- and small-screen work, Schumer led the MTV Movie Awards in 2015 and Hall presided over the BET Awards in 2019.

Scene-stealer Sykes, meanwhile, is an accomplished emcee, hosting everything from her own talk show to the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. She’s also guest hosted for the likes of Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen DeGeneres.

The Oscars will be held on March 27.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Paul Hogan
Person
James Franco
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Wanda Sykes
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Cnn#Gma#Sykes Schumer#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy