ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny stands new trial at penal colony

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFl6C_0eEysPXG00
World News

A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term.

It is a further step in a year-long, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia’s most prominent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices.

Mr Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s long-time opponent, is charged with fraud and contempt of court. His allies denounced the case as an effort by the Kremlin to keep the politician in prison for as long as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11US4V_0eEysPXG00
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP) (AP)

Authorities moved the trial to the prison colony hours away from Moscow, where Mr Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. The move was criticised for effectively limiting access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

The 45-year-old appeared in the makeshift courtroom wearing a prison uniform.

“It is just that these people, who ordered this trial, are really scared,” he said during the hearing. “(Scared) of what I say during this trial, of people seeing that the case is obviously fabricated.”

The trial got under way with world leaders preoccupied with another round of tensions between Moscow and the West fuelled by fears that Russia plans to invade its ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine.

Mr Navalny could receive up to 15 years in prison if convicted, his allies said, on top of the time he was ordered to serve last year.

He was arrested in January 2021 on his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin, accusations that Russian officials denied.

Shortly after the arrest, a court sentenced him to two and a half years in prison over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case Mr Navalny insists was politically motivated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Hrhr_0eEysPXG00
Alexei Navalny waves to journalists and supporters via a video link, as he stands next to his wife Yulia and his lawyers (Denis Kaminev/AP)

Following his imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters. His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist — a designation that exposes people involved to prosecution.

Earlier this month, Russian officials added Mr Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against him individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep the politician behind bars for as long as possible.

“Navalny is in prison as a politician. He spoke the truth, ran for president, and for that Putin tried to kill him and then sent him to prison,” a close ally, Ivan Zhdanov, wrote on Facebook this month. “And there are no doubts that Putin will come up with more and more political cases.”

The prosecution in the current trial accuses Mr Navalny of embezzling money he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during his trial last year for allegedly slandering a Second World War veteran. The politician has rejected the allegations as bogus.

Members of Mr Navalny’s defence team complained they were not allowed to take mobile phones or laptops containing case files into the makeshift courtroom at the IK-2 penal colony, which is in the Vladimir region, about 60 miles east of Moscow.

Media access to the hearing, which was formally declared open to the press, was also severely restricted.

Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia was allowed to attend. Photos published by Russia’s independent news site Mediazona showed the couple hugging and laughing during a recess.

In an emotional Instagram post on Monday, Ms Navalnaya said she had a long family visit scheduled for Wednesday — one of four Mr Navalny is allowed to have each year — but the trial apparently would interfere with the visit.

“They did it on purpose. You wanted a visit from your family? You’re better off facing a farcical court right in prison,” she wrote.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Canadian police clear parliament’s streets to end siege

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through the streets of Canada’s besieged capital on Saturday, arresting or driving out protesters, towing away their lorries and finally retaking control of the streets in front of the country’s parliament buildings. With protesters in clear retreat under the increasing pressure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexei Navalny
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#A Colony#Russian#Soviet
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy