Governor Gavin Newsom says the state of California is changing its approach to COVID-19. During a press briefing yesterday, the governor said the state will announce a new endemic plan that includes updated guidance on wearing masks in schools. Newsom noted that state officials are still working with educators on a mask policy because the vaccination rate is "substantially lower" for children between the ages of five and eleven than it is for adults. Governor Newsom says the new plan will be released "in a matter of days."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO