Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is yet again the butt of jokes, this time for mixing up the notorious Nazi secret police force, the Gestapo, with the cold soup gazpacho. Her mistake prompted a wave of mockery, including from the hosts of Morning Joe. The daytime talk show on MSNBC played a clip of Ms Greene fear-mongering over "Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police," along with a variety of clips from TV shows and movies dealing with soups. The clips included scenes from Seinfeld's famous Soup Nazi as well as moments from Dumb and Dumber, The Simpsons, and Oliver Twist....

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO