ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Virgin Media O2 5G coverage reaches nearly two-thirds of London population

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlA9c_0eEyriOO00

Virgin Media O2’s 5G network in London now covers nearly two-thirds of the population, the mobile operator has announced.

The firm, which is aiming to reach 50% of the entire UK population with 5G coverage by 2023, said 64% of the London population was now covered.

The operator has also upgraded 4G capacity in more than 41,000 postcodes across the city to boost coverage for those customers not yet on 5G and is part of a wider £10 billion commitment by the company to invest in connectivity across the UK.

These latest updates follow the completion of the company’s gigabit broadband rollout last year, which means all 15.5 million homes across the UK on Virgin Media O2’s network can access hyper-fast broadband.

“Providing a 5G boost is part of our long-standing investment in the capital and our mission to upgrade the UK through our ongoing investment in 4G, 5G, fixed broadband and innovative new services,” Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said.

“We are taking a customer-centric approach to our mobile network strategy, which centres on optimising our network where our customers need them most.

“This means focusing on densifying our coverage where our customers are going to feel the most benefit, such as busy urban cities like London, while also investing to extend coverage in less populated areas.

“And with our Volt proposition, we can offer 5G plus gigabit broadband together, giving Londoners the best connectivity in and out of their homes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

DUP leader hits back over protocol accusations

The leader of the DUP has hit back at accusations the party is not opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said its “political critics” were claiming the DUP is not against the controversial protocol. In a letter to party members, seen by the PA news...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile's 4G Population Coverage Ratio Reaches 96%

Rakuten Mobile recently announced that the population coverage ratio for its 4G network has reached 96%. Relative to the end of March 2026 (FY2025) target for “96% 4G population coverage” outlined in the 4G special base station deployment plan (1.7 GHz) approved in April 2018 by the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), the mobile network operator has achieved this target approximately four years ahead of schedule.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Mobile Network#Gigabit#Uk#Virgin Media O2#Londoners
thefastmode.com

Virgin Media O2 Ends Broadband Disconnection Fee for Off-net Home Movers

Virgin Media O2 customers moving to a home not connected to the operator’s broadband network will no longer have to pay early disconnection fees, announced the Operator this week. Policy will support home movers who face a sharp increase in the cost of moving home after the stamp duty...
ECONOMY
BBC

Virgin Media and O2 users face big bill increases

Customers of Virgin Mobile and O2 face hefty price hikes on their phone bills from April. The increase of 11.7% for airtime for many customers is in large part due to the rate of inflation, which has soared in recent months. Price comparison site Uswitch.com said regulator Ofcom should offer...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Virgin Media O2 could cut ties on Vodafone MVNO deal

Virgin Media O2 has reportedly given notice to end its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with Vodafone. MVNOs do not own their own mobile infrastructure and instead deliver services using another operator’s network. When Virgin Mobile launched in 1999, it was the world’s first MVNO and the model has since been replicated around the world.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Time Out Global

Storm Eunice London: The roof of the O2 has literally ripped

Storm Eunice is causing chaos around London: the London Eye has shut, train journeys have been disrupted, fences have been blown away by 90mph gusts and planes have battled to land at Heathrow. Now – in what could be the most dramatic event we’ve seen so far – the storm’s...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

London’s O2 Arena Damaged by High Winds From Storm Eunice

Large sections of the fabric roof of London’s O2 Arena have been shredded by strong winds from Storm Eunice, causing the venue to close, according to the BBC. The South London venue has been hit by winds of up to 90 mph in one of the worst storms to hit the United Kingdom in recent memory.
ENVIRONMENT
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

Storm Eunice Batters Britain, Shredding London's O2 Arena Roof

An Atlantic storm battered Britain and Ireland on Friday with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people, forcing planes to abort landings, and shredding the roof of London's O2 arena. Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Public urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice approaches

Residents are being urged to stay home and train services are being cancelled after the Met Office issued the highest level of alert for Storm Eunice.The red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge, which is understood to be a rare event for the UK.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down”.The warning covers the...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Fakir D’Oudairies has McCoy smiling at Ascot

Sir Anthony McCoy admits he misses the big days, the good horses. Still just a few seasons removed from the saddle, the 20-times champion used to don JP McManus’ famous green and gold hoop silks, now he represents the powerful owner as a spokesman on the big occasions like Betfair Ascot Chase day.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
118K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy