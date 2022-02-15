ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin says Nord Stream 2 would cement Europe's energy security

Reuters
 1 day ago
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Tuesday after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is still awaiting regulatory approval, is a "purely commercial" project which will strengthen Europe's energy security.

The $11-billion pipeline, which has faced stiff opposition from the United States and some European states, was built last September across the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, but has been idle pending German and EU regulatory clearance.

"This is one of Europe's largest infrastructure projects, aimed at significantly strengthening energy security on the continent," Putin said.

"I have said more than once that this project is purely commercial, and that there are no politics, nor any political tinge, here."

Some European politicians and experts have accused Russia of using its energy supplies as a political tool, and called for reducing reliance on commodity exports from Moscow.

Nord Stream 2 would double annual capacity of the existing Nord Stream pipeline via the Baltic Sea to 110 billion cubic metres of gas, more than half Russia's current pipeline gas exports to Europe.

Both projects are designed to bypass Ukraine, once a key route for Russia's gas exports to Europe, depriving Kyiv of billions of dollars in revenues from transit fees.

Putin reiterated that Russia was ready to continue gas transit via Ukraine after 2024 once the current deal is expired, but only if there is demand for gas in Europe and the route is economically viable. read more

He once again said that Russian gas is much cheaper under long-term deals with Gazprom than on the spot market.

He also welcomed a decision by Gazprom's board to nominate former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to join its board of directors last month

Schroeder is also a board member at Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and head of the shareholders’ committee of Nord Stream AG, the operating company of the existing pipeline.

"I believe this will be beneficial for our cooperation," Putin said.

Scholz said with regard to Nord Stream 2, he did not want to comment further on "the private commercial pursuits of a former chancellor".

"We are committed to ensuring gas transit in Europe works through Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and Nord Stream 1 according to the agreements we have," he said.

"And we also want to ensure peaceful development in Europe, that there will be no military confrontation in Ukraine. If that is the case, it will have far-reaching consequences."

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Sarah Marsh and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by David Evans and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Steven Biel
21h ago

The US holds many nations hostage with the threat of sanctions so I see no difference if Russia does turn off the gas at some point. With $11 billion invested already you better turn it on.

Reply
9
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Russian lawmakers just gave Putin another way to escalate tensions with Ukraine—just as some of Russia’s troops reportedly pull back from the border

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia's parliament has overwhelmingly voted to ask President Vladimir Putin to formally recognize two breakaway "republics" in the Donbas region of south-eastern Ukraine—a move that would drive a nail through the 2015 ceasefire deal between Ukraine and Russia.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian gas threat in Europe

As the crisis between Russia and the West deepens on the borders of Ukraine, Europe and Russia’s long interdependence on one another for energy has become a critical bargaining piece on both sides. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
local21news.com

What does a Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for the U.S. economy?

Dauphin County, PA — US Officials fear Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine this week, but many are holding out hope that diplomacy will prevail. However, many are worried what kind of economic impact this could have on the American Economy. Tension continues as negotiations are at a...
BUSINESS
