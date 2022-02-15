ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1968 Porsche 911 Targa Rockets Past Competition With Ultra-Low Production Numbers

By John Puckett
 4 days ago
This insane 911 is one of the last 1968 Porsche 911s built in this body style and it could now be yours!

The first-generation Porsche 911 is possibly the most versatile and widely popular vehicle to hit the German performance market. Across Europe, the 911 is possibly even more popular than the Corvette is in America as it has been cemented as the continent's premium sports car. From 1963 to 1971, these cars dominated virtually every other brand in the German sports car market because of their incredibly lightweight chassis, well-designed suspension, and potent engines. While power was not a significant focus for this car, it certainly had no trouble using it as the 911 was meant to be thrashed around corners at speeds well over 100 mph. Because of this, many enthusiasts still long for the chance to own one of these beautiful cars, which makes this the perfect car for you!

Whether you're looking into the car for its value or because you're a car enthusiast seeking a vintage Porsche to call yours, you cannot argue against the validity of this great car's high status in the car community. This car is scarce as it boasts a convertible top, making it one of just 483 cars made in this specification. The classic 15" wheels fit perfectly with the iconic yellow paint and sleek Targa top style, which makes this 1968 Porsche 911 one of the greatest-looking European roadsters on the market. Of course, all of this comes with the added benefit of a complete $250,000 restoration project.

Powering this small beast of a car is a 2.0-liter flat-six engine that revs up to 6,800 RPM, which helps the vehicle make a potent 170 horsepower to the rear wheels. Of course, this was an incredible feat for the Porsche brand at the time, but the torque figures of 135 ft/lbs are even more impressive when you consider the smaller engine size. European manufacturers were never known for their great torque numbers, so seeing that the 911 was able to come close to square hp/torque is inspiring. However, that's not the only inspiring thing about the car. The interior is covered in vintage black leather, which gives you the incredible feeling you can only get with a first-generation 911.

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

