The tomato sauce here takes five minutes to simmer. You don't want a deep pasta sauce, but rather something lighter. When you cook the haddock (or pollock, hake, or another mild white fish) in the sauce, the contrast of the very white fish with the dark red sauce suggests a more concentrated taste, but it's not. Buy whole peeled San Marzano tomatoes, which are the canned tomatoes with the best flavor, and simmer with anchovies, crushed red pepper, strips of orange rind, olives, and capers. In five minutes you get loads of flavor. Then add steamed baby golden potatoes and the fish. The fish shouldn't be submerged in the sauce and resist the urge to spoon some over it. You want the pieces to stay white and show off their flakiness. Serve in shallow bowls with lots of crusty bread. The sauce is divine.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO