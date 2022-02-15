ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China proposes formal lines of communication with U.S. on space safety

By Jeff Foust
SpaceNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Chinese government is open to establishing formal lines of communication with the United States on space safety issues after a pair of alleged close calls of Starlink satellites with China’s space station. At a Feb. 10 press conference, Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China’s Ministry...

