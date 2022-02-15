China proposes formal lines of communication with U.S. on space safety

The world’s leading powers are racing to develop and deploy emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, that could shape everything from the economic and military balance among states to the future of work, wealth, and inequality within them. . . . Rapid changes in technology will shape every aspect of our lives and our national interests, but the direction and consequences of the technological revolution remain unsettled. . . . America must reinvest in retaining our scientific and technological edge and once again lead, working alongside our partners to establish the new rules and practices that will allow us to seize the opportunities that advances in technology present. - The White House, Interim National Security Guidance (Mar. 3, 2021)

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO