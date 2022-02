After Truth BBQ’s popular brisket made the restaurant one of Texas’s most popular barbecue spots, pitmaster Leonard Botello IV decided to expand his menu by bringing Carolina whole hog barbecue to Houston. “I think if you spend more than 10 hours on anything it becomes art,” he says. “It’s the same way with whole hog. The Carolinas are so passionate about their whole hog and it’s kind of like the same journey for that cook, just a different animal and a different process.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO