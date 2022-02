With high demand and only about eight cuts per cow, filet mignon often fetches the highest price in the butcher's case. When you're paying upwards of $20 per pound, cooking these precious tidbits can feel a little like a tightrope walk, especially since they're often prepared for a special occasion meal like Valentine's Day or a weekend date night at home. Don't be intimidated by cooking steaks. I promise. Take a breath, have a sip of Cabernet, and by paying attention to a few important details, learning how to cook a filet mignon like you've been doing it your whole life is actually quite easy.

RECIPES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO