Putin says Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures with US and Nato

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mr Putin said the US and Nato had rejected his demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of Nato, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back alliance forces from eastern Europe.

They agreed to discuss a range of security measures that Russia had previously proposed.

Vladimir Putin and Olaf Scholz during talks in the Kremlin (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

Mr Putin said Moscow is ready to engage in talks on limits on the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures, but emphasised the need for the West to heed Russia’s main demands.

The statement came after the Russian Defence Ministry announced a partial pullback of troops following military drills, adding to hopes that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently.

The Russian military gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

