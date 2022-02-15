ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas-based MoneyGram to be taken private in $1.8 billion deal with Chicago firm

By Alexandra Skores
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas-based MoneyGram International Inc. will be taken private in a $1.8 billion deal with a Chicago investment firm intended to accelerate the money transfer company’s push into digital payments. But the deal terms with Madison Dearborn Partners also contain a “go-shop” period, giving MoneyGram’s board of directors until...

