Winter Weather Advisory issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-02-16 09:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1...
A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Effective: 2022-02-19 09:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Along the middle branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton and along Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding continues of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 558 AM EST, gauge reports indicate flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in Stark County, including the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton and the Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. Water levels on these creeks is expected to gradually recede over the weekend. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton and Waynesburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
As our impending winter storm closes in, there are a few major themes that haven’t changed: track is critical, heavy snow is likely and a high impact winter storm remains the most likely forecast. When will it start snowing in Boston?. Let’s start with the high-impact: if the forecast...
A dramatic swing in temperatures will mark a topsy-turvy week that will include the arrival of a new winter storm that will bring damaging wind gusts to the region. The strong cross-county storm moving from the west to east will arrive in the Northeast on Thursday, Feb. 17. While this...
A dynamic storm system traveling across the central U.S. is bringing all sorts of weather hazards – including snow, ice and severe storms. Measurable snow is forecast from northern Oklahoma to Michigan, while freezing rain and sleet will also be potential issues where the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.
Heads up, Outsiders. There is another winter storm brewing that could affect each and every one of you. And it may bring heavy snow, severe thunderstorms, soaking rain, and strong winds. Because the weather is still days away, expect some changes in the forecast. But according to The Weather Channel,...
Buckle up: A large-scale, multi-hazard storm will make life wet and miserable for the central, southern and eastern U.S. Wednesday through Friday morning. Heavy snow, a wintry mix, drenching rain with possible flooding and severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes are all on tap, the National Weather Service said. On the...
A dangerous incoming winter storm has more than 20 states from the Rocky Mountains to New England — and as far south as Texas — under winter storm warnings, watches or both. The system is expected to bring "a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain," according to the National Weather Service.
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
A major winter storm with the potential for hurricane-force winds and heavy snow is threatening to slam the Northeast this weekend. The quickly-intensifying winter storm could develop into a nor'easter, and possibly a bomb cyclone, as it travels along the coast in the coming days, according to AccuWeather. "Confidence is...
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
Effective: 2022-02-13 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; St. Joseph PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON Moderate snow will affect locations along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor through the remainder of the afternoon hours. Visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile at times and roads will likely become slick and hazardous. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation is possible from these snow showers along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities through late this afternoon.
Effective: 2022-02-17 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Kosciusko; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Steuben; White; Whitley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2022-02-13 13:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Bradley; East Polk; Hamilton; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Rhea; Sequatchie; West Polk ENHANCED FIRE DANGER Very dry air and significant winds will lead to increased fire danger through this afternoon. Relative humidity values will drop between 20 to 30 percent and winds will be around 10 mph or more at times. With brush and other ground fuels remaining quite dry, the risk of fire danger will be enhanced. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. Use extreme caution when burning as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions.
Effective: 2022-02-13 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne QUICK COAT OF LIGHT SNOW AND SLICK ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING A band of snow will occur in the hours up to dawn this morning as colder air moves into the region, with a quick inch or so of accumulation, especially in the Poconos. With temperatures falling through the 20s to even some upper teens by 8 AM, untreated roads will become slick. Exercise caution if traveling this morning.
Effective: 2022-02-13 02:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-13 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott Slick Travel Conditions An area of mainly light snow will continue to move across the area over the next several hours. Accumulations will be light, and generally ranging from a dusting to under an inch. However, with cold temperatures in the single digits and teens, any accumulation on roadways will lead to slippery travel conditions. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions if you`re planning to travel early this morning.
