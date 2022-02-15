ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End reliance on fossil fuels for public health, medical professionals say

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
 4 days ago

The UK must end its reliance on fossil fuels due to the threat they pose to the nation’s public health, medical professionals have warned.

In a letter to the prime minister, leading trade organisations and hundreds of individuals said there needed to be an immediate stop to new oil and gas projects being approved in the North Sea.

One new field was given the green light last month , while the UK is reportedly set to approve half a dozen more this year.

Ministers have suggested more fossil fuel drilling is important for both the economy and as the country transitions to net zero emissions by its target date of 2050.

But medical professionals - including the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Physicians - have said this is incompatible with protecting public health.

Their letter said: “The country is facing two crises with the same underlying cause: the UK’s continued reliance on expensive and polluting fossil fuels for its energy supply.”

It added: “As healthcare professionals, we know that any new fossil fuel projects and their contribution to climate change constitute a grave threat to our patients and the resilience of our healthcare system”.

The letter - also signed by the Royal College of Paediatricians and Obstetricians - said energy poverty driven by rising household bills would have detrimental effects on health and increase winter deaths.

It said the government was considering approving a number of new oil and gas fields - despite the International Energy Agency saying last year there should be no more if the world wanted to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Dr Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians said: “’It seems utterly wrong that at a time when the role of fossil fuels in climate change is better understood than ever, that anyone should think that drilling for oil is a good thing.”

He added: “The climate change we are witnessing is on a scale that is already harming health and will only get worse.”

Earlier this month, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, also said he wanted to encourage more fossil fuel drilling, saying gas - considered the “cleanest” fossil fuel despite still emitting greenhouse gases - would play a role in the UK’s move to reach net-zero emissions. This was met with backlash from environmental groups.

Soaring gas prices has also been held responsible for the ongoing energy crisis, which has resulted in rising household bills in the UK.

Mark Hayden, a paediatric cardiac intensivist at Great Ormond Street Hospital said the government needed to stop “locking” the nation into “expensive, polluting” fossil fuels. “It should be directing that investment into cheap, clean renewable energy,” he added.

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokesperson said: “There will continue to be ongoing demand for oil and gas over the coming decades while we transition to clean energy.

“Turning off North Sea oil and gas overnight would put energy security, British jobs and industries at risk, and we would be even more dependent on foreign imports.”

Downing Street has been approached for comment.

Voices: Our government must legislate to end new fossil fuel investments – for good

It is simple maths. No matter how many new renewables we build, if we keep increasing the amount of fossil fuels we burn, global carbon emissions will continue to rise. To have any hope of cutting emissions, the basic first step must be to stop investing in fossil fuels – hence The Independent’s Stop Fuelling The Climate Crisis campaign.Following the 2021 call from the International Energy Agency (IEA) for all new investments in fossil fuels to immediately cease, this column repeatedly asked the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, if they supported the IEA call. But no clear answer was ever...
Economists Are Fueling the War Against Public Health

A new report that has grabbed headlines on Fox News and other Murdoch-owned news outlets claims that regulations aimed at curtailing spread of the coronavirus through mandatory masking, lockdowns, and school closures in 2020 only reduced deaths from SARS-CoV-2 infections by 0.2 percent. The 62-page study, much-hailed by leading Republican politicians, has grabbed mainstream media headlines, as well. But closer scrutiny reveals that it is an example of motivated reasoning, indulging in scientific cherry-picking to prove a preferred thesis about public health.
Facing Texas pushback, BlackRock says it backs fossil fuels

BOSTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - At the risk of being dropped from Texas pension funds, BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) has ramped up its message that the world's largest asset manager is a friend of the oil and gas industries. As a large and long-term investor in fossil fuel companies, "we want...
Rishi Sunak
Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
Fossil fuels don't support our communities, or yours

Communities across Colorado have been subjected to decades of fossil fuel greenwashing. Meanwhile, disproportionately impacted communities with cumulative impacts of pollution have suffered in silence. Millions of dollars worth of propaganda in radio, television and newspaper advertisements have attempted for years to portray oil and gas as an economic champion of development benefitting Colorado’s land, […] The post Fossil fuels don’t support our communities, or yours appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
“Our mission is to become the next-generation power semiconductor leader and contribute to reduction of fossil-fuel emissions as we work with others to ‘Electrify Our World’,” says Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan.

Navitas Publishes World's First GaN Sustainability Report: "Electrify Our World™" EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs has released its first annual sustainability report. As well as detailing the goals and progress of corporate initiatives to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions, the Sustainability Report 2021 highlights how the company's GaN technology supports global carbon 'net-zero' ambitions by reducing Navitas customers' CO2 footprints and accelerating the evolution from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources and electricity-based applications.
Say Good-Bye To These Products: Gov. Whitmer, Wants to Get Rid Of Fossil Fuels By 2050

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) last month released a proposed climate action plan titled MI Healthy Climate Plan. Governor Whitmer has set a goal for Michigan to be carbon neutral by 2050. The report stated “This plan does not fill in every detail or prescribe every action that will lead Michigan to a 52% reduction by 2030 and 100% carbon neutrality by 2050".
Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

Frontline workers most at risk from Boris Johnson's Covid test 'madness', TUC chief warns

Second Covid booster jab expected to be offered to UK's most vulnerable

Does Iron Give You Energy?

