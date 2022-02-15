ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InMode: Reiterate Hold Rating After FY21 Results

By Arenberg Equity Research
 4 days ago
Arenberg Capital reiterates hold rating taking into account detailed FY21 data. On February 10, 2022, InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) released its detailed financial results for FY21, including an earnings call with the management. Already on January 12, 2022, the company published preliminary results. Arenberg Capital looked into the additional information. We have updated...

