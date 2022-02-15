ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainstorm Cell gets Brazilian patent covering methods of manufacturing NurOwn

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) said the Brazilian Patent Office granted a patent covering a method of manufacturing MSC-NTF cells (NurOwn). The application is titled, "A method of generating...

Seeking Alpha

Aurora Spine gets patent for spinal implant

Aurora Spine (OTCQB:ASAPF) received notice of allowance for its patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for ‘Spinal Implant for Motion Preservation or Fusion’. The company said the patent coveres ZIPFlex, which is a minimally invasive posterior non-fusion interspinous implant for motion preservation but can be converted to act as a fusion or non-fusion device while implanted in a patient via a small attachment.
Wyoming News

Manufacturing

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the manufacturing industry has taken the largest hit in terms of workers quitting from pre-pandemic to late 2021 rates, jumping nearly 60%. This major increase in manufacturing workers leaving the industry was perhaps foreshadowed early on, when at least 59,000 workers at the top five U.S. meatpacking companies were infected with coronavirus during the first year of the pandemic. A congressional report alleges that these companies pressured sick workers to come in anyway, and did not protect any workers from the virus. Due to outbreaks, many plants were forced to close, particularly during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. The dangers of working on the front lines without proper protections, coupled with low wages, have caused labor shortages that have rippled into supply chains both nationally and globally. This story originally appeared on Kazoo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Seeking Alpha

PolarityTE stock rises 4% on getting US patent

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for compositions that relate to the company's minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology in combination with a cryoprotectant. PolarityTE said it the company's fourth patent allowance in the U.S. "PolarityTE understands the importance of intellectual property and building...
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
Seeking Alpha

An Introduction To Curaleaf: World's Largest Cannabis Company

With a massive footprint spanning 23 states, Curaleaf operates 117 dispensaries and 25 cultivation sites. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jesse Redmond as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
Seeking Alpha

23andMe: A Genetics Innovator Positioned For Growth

23andMe Holding Co. is gearing up to capitalize on its growing genetic database by investing in new business verticals and industry-first services. 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) is a biotech company specializing in personal genomics. With nearly 12 million genotyped customers, the company sits on a goldmine of monetizable data. Unlike traditional tech companies, 23andMe's genetic database has practical applications that scale well beyond advertising and surveillance, making it significantly more profitable.
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
Seeking Alpha

AmerisourceBergen - Another All Time High

The Chart of the Day belongs to the pharmaceutical products company AmerisourceBergen (ABC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 12/21 the stock gained 10.88%.
thefern.org

Cover crops get premium treatment again

For the second year in a row, farmers who plant cover crops are eligible for a premium benefit of $5 an acre on most crop insurance policies, said the USDA’s Risk Management Agency on Thursday. Producers received $59.5 million in premium subsidies on 12.2 million acres of cover crops last year. “Producers use cover crops… » Read More.
Seeking Alpha

GlobalFoundries: Aggressive Expansion Paves Path To Double-Digit Growth

We analysed GlobalFoundries' business and expansion plans to increase wafer capacity across its Singapore, US and Germany facilities. We analysed GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS), and its $6 bln capacity expansion plans to Singapore, the US, and Germany over the next 2 years, which we believe could support its growth. Furthermore, we analysed its long-term agreements which management guided has risen above $20 bln with major chipmaker clients including AMD (AMD) and QUALCOMM (QCOM), to determine its demand outlook. Lastly, we analysed its free cash flow and debt levels to determine the cash available for the company's future capex and R&D requirements needed to enhance its competitiveness in terms of its technological advancement.
