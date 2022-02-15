ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Rangers price to trade for Canucks J.T. Miller went up

By Forever Blueshirts
 4 days ago
The New York Rangers, who are heavily rumored to be after Canucks forward J.T. Miller will likely need to up their offer. After Monday’s Montreal trade of Tyler Toffoli, who has an AAV of only $4.25M for another two seasons to Calgary was done, it helped set the market on good...

Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings goaltenders of all-time

We all know that throughout the history of the Detroit Red Wings, great men have worn the winged wheel between the pipes. Amazing saves have been made, and championships have been won with these goalies in the net for the Red Wings. These are the 5 greatest goaltenders in Red Wings history.
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings waive Gemel Smith, seeking roster flexibility

The Detroit Red Wings waived center Gemel Smith Friday, one month after claiming him on waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. If Smith, 27, clears at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Red Wings will have the option of assigning him to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins. “It gives flexibility for opportunities...
NHL
MLive.com

How to bet Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: NHL picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Red Wings face another tough road trip after Monday’s 7-4 loss in Minnesota when they head to New York to play...
NHL
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jack Rathbone stretchered off ice after scary hit

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jack Rathbone was stretchered off the ice during an AHL game Wednesday night. Rathbone, who is playing with the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, was hit from behind by Bakersfield Condors forward Colton Sceviour. Rathbone rose through the hit and into the boards before he fell to the ice motionless.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Should Keep Nemeth in the Press Box When he Returns

The New York Rangers are a team that, despite their youth, find themselves with the right mix of veterans that has helped propel them into contention. One veteran move that has not paid off for the Blueshirts has been the addition of Patrik Nemeth on the blue line. Given a...
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Utica Comets upended by North Division rival Toronto Marlies

TORONTO, Ont. — The Utica Comets suffered a rare regulation loss Wednesday in a trip across the border. The Toronto Marlies won 6-2 in a matchup of AHL North Division rivals. In the first period, the home team started off the scoring on the power play. Marlies forward Nick...
NHL
Romesentinel.com

Utica Comets slated for AHL meetings against Amerks, Phantoms

The Comets, who started this week tied with the best points percentage (0.774) in the league with Stockton, are coming off a 6-2 setback Wednesday at Toronto. With a break in the parent New Jersey Devils’ schedule, young goaltenders Nico Daws and Schmid have swapped spots with the Comets.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flyers’ Morgan Frost Not Developing as Expected

Morgan Frost has played 28 of his 50 career NHL games for the struggling Philadelphia Flyers in 2021-22. He has two goals and five assists, matching the point total he posted during a 20-game stint in the middle of the 2019-20 season. The former 27th overall pick has shown flashes of potential, but his lack of consistency leaves the organization underwhelmed with his overall development. While interim head coach Mike Yeo and general manager Chuck Fletcher preach their patience with Frost publicly, their actions indicate dissatisfaction with the former top prospect.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Penguins, Flames, Capitals, Golden Knights & Sabres

The daily “NHL Talk” column is your go-to for quotes from the top storylines in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Talk, these are the...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL MAKES DECISION ON MARCHAND'S SUSPENSION APPEAL

Back on February 9, the NHL's Department of Player Safety (DoPS) chose to suspend Brad Marchand six games for a roughing and high sticking incident involving Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. For the incident itself, six games seemed steep, but that length had plenty to do with Marchand's previous offences...
NHL
theScore

Jets claim Adam Brooks off waivers from Maple Leafs

Adam Brooks' second stint in Toronto was a short one. The Winnipeg Jets claimed the forward off waivers from the Maple Leafs on Friday. It's the fourth time this season Brooks has been picked up off waivers. The Leafs had just claimed him Wednesday from the Vegas Golden Knights, who claimed him in November from the Montreal Canadiens, who claimed him in October from the Leafs.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Marchand, Shesterkin, Miller & More…

The New York Rangers played their first game since Feb. 1. Despite living in what has been called a “COVID hotbed” they went through the first half of the season without having too many games postponed so they had more time off than other teams during the allotted Olympic break. The game against the Boston Bruins was eventful if not surprising. Here’s why.
NHL
NBC Sports

Flyers place a center on waivers; two pieces set for return to lineup

VOORHEES, N.J. — Connor Bunnaman had teammates celebrating around him at the end of practice Friday. The question is legitimate because the 23-year-old center was placed on waivers Friday afternoon. Bunnaman is no longer exempt from waivers, so in order for the Flyers to loan him to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley, he must go unclaimed Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/17/2022

The New York Rangers have been showing the rest of the league that they are not a team you should mess with, especially at home tonight in this original six rivalry matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. The Rangers have won three games in a row now, including the two-week gap they had for the All-Star break. They look to extend their streak to four tonight, against a Red Wings team who are coming off of a 7-4 loss against the Wild on Monday. Detroit is desperately trying to find a playoff spot as they’re just eight points outside the wildcard seed. New York on the other hand is just trying to move up the ranks, currently sitting in 3rd, and just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Vancouver Canucks’ GM Patrick Allvin commented on some of the players from his roster that have been in the trade rumor mill of late. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are ready to move Alexandar Georgiev, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a plan for newly-signed prospect Dmitri Ovchinnikov, the Oilers need to find a replacement for Jesse Puljujarvi and the Calgary Flames might be out of the running for Ben Chiarot but Chiarot could be moved in the next few days.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Marchand called Rangers’ Panarin “soft”, wait till you hear what caused his latest suspension

Brad Marchand, who once mocked Artemi Panarin for being “soft” and “crying” about boo-boo words is going to have a hard time spinning this latest revelation. Marchand was suspended for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the final minute of a game on Feb. 8. Not only did he punch Jarry in the head during a scrum in front of Pittsburgh’s net, while being restrained by an official, he shoved his stick into Jarry’s mask.
NHL
markerzone.com

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS ISSUE UPDATE ON THE STATUS OF JACK RATHBONE

The Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, issued a statement via their Twitter account on Thursday giving an update on defenceman Jack Rathbone who was injured on Wednesday night. Rathbone was hit into the boards in his own zone by Bakersfield Condors forward Colton Sceviour. The Canucks prospect laid...
NHL
