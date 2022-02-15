ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Makes Decision On Tennis Future: Fans React

By Andrew Holleran
 4 days ago
Novak Djokovic wasn’t allowed to play in the Australian Open this year due to his vaccination status. The Serbian tennis star, who is unvaccinated, could be forced to miss other Grand Slam events moving forward this year, depending on what happens with the pandemic. While Djokovic is ranked...

Comments / 57

Liberty Black
3d ago

Professional tennis only exists because we live in a reality where we protect ourselves by protecting eachother. No one owes him the right to have it both ways. If he isn't willing to protect others, I don't think he should be able to compete. Period.

Reply(16)
15
Nancy A Howitt
3d ago

Ok. He's not taking the vaccine. His choice. But there are consequences. Let's move on to the other tennis players who are following the guidelines to play in tournaments

Reply(2)
9
Shirley Ward
3d ago

Every major he doesn't play, someone else gets closer to that #1 spot. I'm sorry, but I don't have any sympathy for him.

Reply
13
#Tennis Player#Serbian
