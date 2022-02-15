Interpol issues red notice for Canadians over gangster's murder
Two Canadians are suspects in the murder of Jimi ?Slice? Sandhu in Thailand. International crime agency Interpol issued two "red notice" arrest warrants late on Monday for a pair of Canadian suspects in relation to the murder of an Indian gangster outside a luxury villa in Phuket, Thailand. The...
Mexican authorities said Wednesday that three men had been arrested over the murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado, whose death last month in the northwestern border city of Tijuana sparked international condemnation. They were arrested with the help of neighbors, who told the authorities that they had seen three men driving around in a taxi in the vicinity of the victim's home, authorities said.
The discovery this week of two bodies hanging from a bridge in Ecuador marks an escalation in an increasingly bloody and aggressive drug war that has plunged the country into crisis. The bodies were found on Feb. 14 hanging from a pedestrian bridge over a major road in a neighborhood...
Home > Destinations > Mexico and Central America > Mexico > Travel Tips. Do as I say, not as I do. For many, Puerto Peñasco, a Mexican beach town just a few hours south of Tucson, is a popular spot to frolic in the ocean, get a tan and enjoy some authentic tacos for a weekend getaway. My trip last May didn’t go that way—I was scammed and robbed instead, with no way to contact my family.
The mother of a young woman who was left paralysed after being snatched from the street by her abusive ex-boyfriend has called for him to face a tougher sentence.In 2020 Chay Bowskill kidnapped Angel Lynn, then aged 19, bundling her into a van which drove off at speed. When it was travelling at about 60mph along a dual carriageway near Loughborough, she fell and suffered catastrophic brain injuries.Twenty-year-old Bowskill was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence and will become eligible for release in June 2024, taking into account time already served on remand.His friend Rocco Sansome, 20, who drove the...
A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...
MEXICO CITY — More than a dozen vehicles filled with cartel gunmen rolled into the northern city of Caborca early Wednesday morning, leading to an hours-long shootout, two deaths, and at least five people kidnapped. Footage of the attack quickly spread across social media with loud gunshots in the...
22-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari and her 45-year-old mother have been arrested on murder charges after they allegedly chased down and ran two men off the road, resulting in a fatal crash. Per a report from the BBC, Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and 21-year-old Natasha Akhtar were arrested in...
A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
A distracted driver turned a Veteran Car Run into tragedy, now he’s off to prison. Ronald Carey, a well-known oil tycoon from Canada, was enjoying a day during the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. 80 year old Carey was driving a 118 year old 1903 Knox Model C in the rally. His wife Billi was also seriously injured when the couple were thrown for the car. Michael Black is now going to spend 20 months in prison, with suspended driving privileges over the crash.
Canadian authorities made headway over the weekend against protesting truck drivers and others who have been blocking US border crossings and occupying parts of the country’s capital in opposition to Covid-19 rules. The “Freedom Convoy” protests began in late January over Canada’s new vaccine mandate for truckers entering the...
MARIINKA, Ukraine – Valentina Gordeyeva was waiting for a bus when a rocket came crashing down beside her, spraying fire-hot shrapnel that struck her in the left hand and lower abdomen. She was initially waiting to go to a medical center for a checkup — instead, she ended up at a trauma hospital.
Simon Nellist has been identified as the victim of the recent fatal shark attack off the coast of Australia. Nellist was a 35-year-old British swim instructor who was reportedly training for an upcoming swimming event when he was viciously attacked by a 13-foot great white shark. Article continues below advertisement.
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Defense Department said that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in...
A masked mob of ax-wielding vandals attacked a natural gas pipeline project in British Columbia, smashing vehicles and firing flare guns at workers after cutting fuel lines on Thursday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it is investigating the “organized violent attack” on workers, the police, and equipment used to...
Police in riot gear cleared the main protest hub in downtown Ottawa Saturday, using batons and pepper spray and making dozens of arrests, as they worked to flush out a hard core of demonstrators occupying the Canadian capital.
In a day-long show of force, hundreds of officers pushed into the city center -- facing off in tense scenes with determined protesters who hurled gas canisters and smoke grenades at advancing police, linking arms and chanting "freedom."
By the afternoon, police backed by tactical vehicles and overwatched by snipers had cleared Wellington Street in front of the Canadian parliament -- the epicenter of the trucker-led demonstrations which began almost a month ago over Covid-19 health rules.
Trucks were towed and tents, food stands and other structures set up by the demonstrators were torn down.
Carnival Fascination, formerly known as Fascination and under her current name Century Harmony, has reached her final destination on a beach in Pakistan. The vessel will be broken up into scrap metal in the upcoming months at the ship-breaking yard in Gadani. It’s a sad end for the Fantasy-class cruise...
