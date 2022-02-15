Interpol issues red notice for Canadians over gangster's murder

A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO