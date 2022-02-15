NRx Pharma announces COVID-19 trial for Zyesami is cleared for full enrollment

MILAN, Italy and SAN MATEO, Calif, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A. and Dompé U.S. Inc. (collectively Dompé) announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cenegermin in patients with severe Sjögren's-related dry eye disease, a primary symptom of Sjögren's, which is often under-diagnosed1. This trial is part of a program that includes two randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled studies to be conducted at more than 10 sites in the U.S. and Europe, 2,3 and was initiated following encouraging data from a Phase 2 study, results of which will be shared at a future medical meeting. That study evaluated the efficacy and safety of cenegermin ophthalmic solution versus vehicle in patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye, including a subset of patients diagnosed with Sjögren's without an accompanying rheumatic disease. 8.

