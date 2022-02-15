ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

NRx Pharma announces COVID-19 trial for Zyesami is cleared for full enrollment

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has decided to further advance the ACTIV-3b study for the company’s experimental COVID-19 therapy Zyesami (aviptadil) in countries including Brazil and the U.K. The disclosure was part of an announcement made by the company on Tuesday...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Freeman

Letter: Full disclosure on COVID-19 deaths

In the interest of public health and full factual reporting, I ask that, whenever local COVID-19 deaths are reported in the Freeman, that the vaccination status of the deceased be included. That is, that we be informed whether the deceased was:. • unvaccinated. • partially vaccinated (if only one shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nrx#Private Placement#Nrx Pharmaceuticals#Nrxp#Nih#Activ 3b#Aviptadil#Dsmb#Icu
Ocean City Today

Novavax Announces Positive Results of COVID-19 Vaccine in Pediatric Population of PREVENT-19 Phase 3 Clinical Trial

- PREVENT-19 pediatric expansion in adolescents aged 12 through 17 achieved primary effectiveness endpoint demonstrating comparability to adult population. - Trial demonstrated 82% clinical efficacy against Delta variant. - Immune responses were about two-to-three-fold higher in adolescents than in adults against all variants studied. - Vaccine was well-tolerated with no...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

An Introduction To Curaleaf: World's Largest Cannabis Company

With a massive footprint spanning 23 states, Curaleaf operates 117 dispensaries and 25 cultivation sites. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jesse Redmond as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine cleared in Singapore

After a selloff of more than 11%, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded higher in the post-market on Monday after the company announced that the health authorities in Singapore issued an interim authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine. The Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HAS) has greenlighted the vaccine for immunization of those aged...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Enanta Pharma Commences Dosing In Phase 1 COVID-19 Trial

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) has dosed the first subject in its Phase 1 trial of EDP-235, a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor, specifically designed as a once-daily, oral treatment for COVID-19. The Company plans to report data from this study in Q2 of 2022, and, assuming positive findings, Enanta expects...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Dompé announces first patient enrolled in Phase 3 trial of cenegermin in patients with severe Sjögren's-related dry eye disease

MILAN, Italy and SAN MATEO, Calif, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dompé farmaceutici S.p.A. and Dompé U.S. Inc. (collectively Dompé) announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in its Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of cenegermin in patients with severe Sjögren's-related dry eye disease, a primary symptom of Sjögren's, which is often under-diagnosed1. This trial is part of a program that includes two randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled studies to be conducted at more than 10 sites in the U.S. and Europe, 2,3 and was initiated following encouraging data from a Phase 2 study, results of which will be shared at a future medical meeting. That study evaluated the efficacy and safety of cenegermin ophthalmic solution versus vehicle in patients with moderate-to-severe dry eye, including a subset of patients diagnosed with Sjögren's without an accompanying rheumatic disease. 8.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
CANCER
Urban Milwaukee

Insurers Ending Full Coverage For COVID-19 Treatment

Leer en español: Las aseguradoras privadas ya no renuncian por completo a los tratamientos de COVID-19 Consumers could be in for a surprise when they see their coronavirus-related medical bills. Some insurers are no longer covering the full cost for treatment of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, cost-sharing, such...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy