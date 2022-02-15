Cheesy Beer Brat Mac & Cheese

Chops are easy to cook, fast and reliable – the meat is so tender and yielding that it takes little effort to inject it with flavour to make it taste even more delicious. I like to use bone-in chops – meat cooked on the bone always has more flavour and is less likely to dry out, plus there is something lovely about gnawing at the spent bones on your plate. The length of time that they occupy the grill or pan is determined by the thickness of the chops, but it is essential to render down the fat until it’s beautifully amber.

