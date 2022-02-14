Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars: 'Surprises in store'

Variety reported that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Sykes are expected to each take on hosting an at the 94th Academy Awards. Schumer is expected to go first. "All three of them are funny, Schumer has an upcoming TV show to promote, Hall worked with Oscars producer Will Packer several times, and Sykes… well in a perfect world she’d be hosting the ceremony every year until it goes off the air due to lack of interest (at the rate things are going, that will be in 2027)," says Olivia Craighead, adding: "But if we’re being honest, this should be Sykes's show. A personal opinion that I believe to be 100 percent correct is that Wanda Sykes is the funniest person in the world. I say this as someone who has watched a lot of her stand-up and as someone who watched almost all of The New Adventures of Old Christine as it aired. Sykes is so talented that you can watch several of her Ellen appearances in a row and not feel like your brain is about to melt. Not many people have that kind of power."

