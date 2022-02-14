Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars: 'Surprises in store'
Marconews.com
1 day ago
It's official: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Oscars on March 27. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, though reports leaked Monday with the news. This awards broadcast will be produced...
The Academy is keeping us on our toes. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten Dunst, Jessie Buckley, Ariana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)
It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards.
For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will reportedly share hosting duties at the 94th Oscars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each host will anchor a separate hour of the telecast. An official announcement will be made on Good Morning America on Tuesday. The Oscars will be held in front...
Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour. The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.
Variety reported that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Sykes are expected to each take on hosting an at the 94th Academy Awards. Schumer is expected to go first. "All three of them are funny, Schumer has an upcoming TV show to promote, Hall worked with Oscars producer Will Packer several times, and Sykes… well in a perfect world she’d be hosting the ceremony every year until it goes off the air due to lack of interest (at the rate things are going, that will be in 2027)," says Olivia Craighead, adding: "But if we’re being honest, this should be Sykes's show. A personal opinion that I believe to be 100 percent correct is that Wanda Sykes is the funniest person in the world. I say this as someone who has watched a lot of her stand-up and as someone who watched almost all of The New Adventures of Old Christine as it aired. Sykes is so talented that you can watch several of her Ellen appearances in a row and not feel like your brain is about to melt. Not many people have that kind of power."
The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
The Oscars will be a triple feature with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosting the Academy Awards, it was announced Tuesday morning. Producer Will Packer made the announcement with Hall, Schumer and Sykes saying, “We want people to get ready to have a good time. It’s been a while.”
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Frances McDormand and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the familiar names who weren’t named when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday morning. Gaga’s performance in “House of Gucci” and Hudson’s portrayal of...
Tracee Ellis Ross has celebrated the incredible news that her comedy series Black-ish has been nominated for eight NAACP awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Tracee. Sharing the news on her social media pages,...
Oscar- and Emmy-nominee Taraji P. Henson will star as Shug Avery in Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple.”
The forthcoming Warner Bros. movie is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The production is directed by Bazawule, best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black is King,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Cherish the Day.”
Marcus Gardley (“The Chi”) wrote the screenplay, based on Alice Walker’s novel, the 1985 Warner Bros. Pictures film, and the stage musical (with a book by Marsha Norman and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray’s score).
In...
Even Hollywood royalty can still experience a first. In case you missed the big news, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan woke up bright and early on Feb. 8 to announce this year's nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards. For some nominees like Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman, they know...
Multifaceted entertainer Billy Crystal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, The Critics Association announced on Tuesday. He joins Lauren Bacall, Kevin Costner, Clint Eastwood, Eddie Murphy and Robert Wise as the only past Lifetime Achievement honorees in the organization’s 27-year history. As previously announced, Halle Berry will receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award during the ceremony. Crystal, a Tony and Emmy winner, is currently prepping his Broadway return in his first musical comedy, an adaptation of his 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night, which is set to open on April 27. The Critics Choice Awards will air live at 7 p.m. ET on TBS and The CW and will be tape-delayed in the West...
The poster for "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window" (2022) is pictured.Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. Netflix has taken some pretty big swings and invested in a pretty wide variety of genres and subcultures. Still, the streaming service recently released content in a fairly new and ultimately consequential dimension: self-satire. Last week brought the release of “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” (2022), a television series farce commenting on trends in modern film. The show mocks the deeply oversaturated market for psychological thrillers surrounding white women in the suburbs who drink wine and solve crimes. The genre attempts to subvert convention: How could such twisted, heinous crimes happen in such pristine, wealthy suburbs? Though the show may be entirely too long and often disengaging, its existence in and of itself asks the broader question of origin: How did this happen? A market has to be so deeply full, so noticeably overplayed, that a big corporation like Netflix is able to mock its own role within it. In discussing more deeply the market play-by-play of this genre, one may more deeply understand the process of filmmaking and the economic feedback loops fueling it.
Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books.
Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
Putting on a brave face! A. Rod risked an uncomfortable run with ex J. Lo and Ben Affleck as he attended Super Bowl LVI in LA on Sunday, posting a photo to Instagram from the big game. Even with Bennifer flaunting their love left and right these days, Alex Rodriguez...
In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.”
Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022
As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes.
“Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
Comments / 0