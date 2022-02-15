ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook: Kansas Mauls OSU

By fizzle406
rockchalktalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKU didn't need Coleman-Lands' scoring to defeat Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks posted 76 points and notched 1.12 points per possession. Ochai Agbaji led KU with 20 points on 5-for-12 shooting from the field. Additionally, Christian Braun (16 points), David McCormack (12), Dajuan Harris (12) and Jalen Wilson (11) all scored in...

