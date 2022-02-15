Notebook: Kansas Mauls OSU

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Kansas State (14-11, 6-7 Big 12): The Wildcats have won four of their past five games to put themselves within reach of an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Their last two victories came against Iowa State and West Virginia. Nijel Pack and Mark Smith have both been playing at a high level during the team’s winning streak, but extra contributions from players like Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud have made a big difference. An argument could be made for Massoud starting in place of Davion Bradford for this game, but Bruce Weber has said he will be sticking with Bradford at center, mainly for defensive purposes.

