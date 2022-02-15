16-year-old dead after being shot by robbery victim in Miramar, police say Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A 16-year-old is dead after being shot by a robbery victim in Miramar, officials said.

Miramar police responded to a call about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard near Southwest 24th Street.

A man said he shot the 16-year-old after being robbed by three people. The other two suspected robbers escaped and remain on the run, according to police.

The man was questioned by police and released.

A gun was found near the shooting victim, and police said the gun didn’t belong to the shooter.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene and then transported by air to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Police said on Feb. 5, another person reported being robbed by three armed individuals in the same area, near the Silver Shores community clubhouse.