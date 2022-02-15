ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

16-year-old dead after being shot by robbery victim in Miramar, police say

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
16-year-old dead after being shot by robbery victim in Miramar, police say

A 16-year-old is dead after being shot by a robbery victim in Miramar, officials said.

Miramar police responded to a call about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 15600 block of Silver Shores Boulevard near Southwest 24th Street.

A man said he shot the 16-year-old after being robbed by three people. The other two suspected robbers escaped and remain on the run, according to police.

The man was questioned by police and released.

A gun was found near the shooting victim, and police said the gun didn’t belong to the shooter.

The shooting victim was treated at the scene and then transported by air to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Police said on Feb. 5, another person reported being robbed by three armed individuals in the same area, near the Silver Shores community clubhouse.

Comments / 27

ashy feet
4d ago

I'm waiting for the kid mom to come on T.V. and say how good was her son and how he was just hanging around the wrong people

Reply(3)
13
The Outlaw
3d ago

I'm sure his momma will say how great he was and how he helped his neighbors and his community. He seems to have found someone that quickly weighed his lawlessness and changed his lifes choices. No more playing the victim card any longer. may his momma and siblings find comfort and peace 🕊️.

Reply
3
Gladstone Matthews
4d ago

Good job sir,you've successfully stunted the growth of a budding lifelong criminal.More than these weak judges have ever done!!!!

Reply
6
 

