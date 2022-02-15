Louisville activist charged after attempted shooting of mayoral candidate

A former Black Lives Matter activist in Louisville , Kentucky, has been charged after the attempted shooting of a mayoral candidate.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment on Tuesday, according to police. The charges were filed after Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg was shot in his campaign office.

"The gunman stood in the doorway as he fired the shots, and one of my teammates was standing to the side of the door and was able to get the door slammed, and then he and other teammates that were closer to the door just threw tables and desks to barricade us in," Greenberg said at a Monday press conference. "I'm very fortunate to have a great team of brave people who responded in that way. We are all very blessed. … It all happened so quick, but it's a very surreal experience."

OUTRAGE AFTER WOMAN FOLLOWED AND STABBED TO DEATH IN CHINATOWN HOME

A man identified by police as Brown entered Greenberg's campaign headquarters and fired a 9mm Glock handgun at Greenberg before fleeing the area, officials said in their report .

Greenberg and his team were not injured in the shooting, although one of the bullets grazed his clothing.

Officers found a man matching the suspect's description less than a half-mile from the headquarters 10 minutes later, carrying a loaded firearm, a handgun case, and additional magazines, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Brown was well known in Louisville due to his regular columns in the Courier-Journal on matters of race. He also made news when he suddenly went missing in June 2021, only to reappear in New York City. Brown was an active member of Black Lives Matter, often speaking out against the police's actions in the shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Brown announced in December that he was running for the Louisville Metro Council District 5 seat.