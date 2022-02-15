ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots projected to take a wide receiver in latest three-round mock draft

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

New England could fill some defensive holes with second and third round picks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyWLC_0eEylqi200
George Pickens makes a long catch during the National Championship against Alabama. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Boston University defeated Northeastern 1-0 to win the men’s edition of the Beanpot on Monday. It’s the Terriers’ first title since 2015.

Tonight, the Bruins are in New York to face the Rangers at 7 p.m, and the Celtics play the 76ers in Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m.

At the Olympics, the U.S. women’s hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 to advance to the gold medal matchup with Canada on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Patriots’ mock draft: With the Super Bowl over, attention now turns to the offseason.

For the Patriots, this means addressing not only free agency but also the NFL Draft. The mock drafts have already begun, and a recent scenario from NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter went through three rounds of projections.

Reuter has the Patriots trading back in the first round to the 28th pick, where New England selected wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens, a 20-year-old junior from Georgia, is 6-foot-3 and has big play potential. He made only one catch in the Bulldogs’ National Championship win over Alabama, but it went for 52 yards. As Reuter noted, Pickens’s recovery from a torn ACL could mean his best football is ahead of him.

“Pickens has an elite skill set as an outside playmaker and proved his work ethic coming back from a torn ACL in the spring to be a factor in the late stages of the Bulldogs’ title run,” Reuter wrote. “He’s worth the investment at this point of the first round.”

In the second round, the Patriots took Tariq Woolen in Reuter’s mock draft. Woolen is a cornerback from Texas-San Antonio, and has similar size to Pickens at 6-foot-3.

New England’s third round pick in the mock draft was used on Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma, a versatile defensive playmaker who tallied 83 tackles as a senior and made three interceptions.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.

Trivia: Who is the most recently drafted Patriots player—selected after both Round 1 and Round 2—to have made at least five Pro Bowls in his career?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: UCLA

More from Boston.com:

Assessing the Celtics as a possible contender:

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly tore his ACL again:

On this day: In 1996, Bill Belichick was fired by the then-unnamed Baltimore football team. Formerly the Cleveland Browns, Art Modell’s team had left Cleveland following approval from other NFL owners early in February.

Belichick, with a 36-44 record through five seasons with the Browns, was left in limbo for a period of wider uncertainty following the season. The now ex-Browns were Baltimore bound, but had no name. Modell added to the uncertainty by electing to fire Belichick.

Eventually, Baltimore would rebrand as the Ravens, and hire Ted Marchibroda as head coach. Belichick, after considering options that reportedly included becoming Jimmy Johnson’s defensive coordinator in Miami, elected to rejoin Bill Parcells as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSNDI_0eEylqi200

Daily highlight: Carlos Alcaraz Garfia defeated fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the Rio Open on Monday in match that included this incredible sequence.

Trivia answer: Matthew Slater

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
Morganton News Herald

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft: Who goes first overall?

The hare got the best of the tortoise in Super Bowl LVI. Ironically, it was in come-from-behind fashion. The Los Angeles Rams, starring as the rascally rabbit, defeated the slow-and-deliberate Cincinnati Bengals in a fascinating case study between completely opposite approaches to team-building. The champion Rams haven't made a first...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Art Modell
The Spun

The Steelers Continue To Be Linked To 1 Quarterback

With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals release former All-Pro cornerback

Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#American Football#New England#Boston University#Northeastern 1 0#Beanpot#Celtics#Nfl Com#Acl#Woolen#The Nfl Draft
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Release Former First Round Draft Pick

On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Country
Finland
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 2 Teams That Should Sign Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are leaning closer and closer to ending their Carson Wentz experiment after one year. But Colin Cowherd believe that two notable teams should be eager to pounce if they do. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Colts are being too quick to move...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy