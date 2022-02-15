ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockades at Canadian border crossings are coming to an end, but protests persist in Ottawa

By CNN
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile protesters objecting to Covid-19 safety measures continue to idle trucks and camp out in downtown Ottawa, other blockades situated at the Canadian-US border this week are standing down. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Tuesday that they have “worked to peacefully resolve the situation” with demonstrators at the...

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
Daily Mail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls the Freedom Convoy an 'illegal blockade', says they don't have a right to block bridges and calls on the Canadian government to resolve the situation as soon as possible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday slammed the 'Freedom Convoy' for its 'illegal blockade' of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada, saying the protesting truckers were causing an economic crisis in her state. 'We are at an economic crisis in this moment because of this illegal blockade,'...
The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
Fox News

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes. While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protesters, calling it "responsible"...
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
Reuters

TD Bank freezes accounts that received money for Canada protests

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has frozen two personal bank accounts into which C$1.4 million ($1.1 million) had been deposited to support protesters fighting the Canadian government's pandemic measures, a bank spokesperson said on Saturday. The demonstrations, dubbed the "Freedom Convoy" by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccination...
POLITICO

Trudeau's own party is starting to turn on him over Covid restrictions

OTTAWA, Ontario — A backbench lawmaker from Justin Trudeau’s own caucus is accusing the prime minister of dividing and stigmatizing Canadians by politicizing vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. Joël Lightbound delivered the stunning, scathing assessment Tuesday in Ottawa with the big rigs of the so-called Freedom Convoy just...
bitcoin.com

Trudeau Warns Truckers Government Will 'Respond With Whatever It Takes,' 2 Freedom Convoy Crypto Fundraisers Reach Goals

The truckers Freedom Convoy in Canada continues even after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the truckers the government is ready to “respond with whatever it takes.” Furthermore, an Ontario judge on Friday ordered protestors to end the blockade at Ambassador Bridge, and TD Bank gave around a million dollars donated to the Freedom Convoy to the Canadian court. Meanwhile, two cryptocurrency fundraisers have successfully completed and Canadian officials are aware of these efforts.
Reuters

Reactions to Canada's Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act to end protests

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said the government had invoked rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa. Below are some reactions to Trudeau's move gathered from press conferences and social media. THE...
BBC

Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters' bank accounts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to crack down on anti-vaccine mandate protests. Mr Trudeau said the scope of the measures would be "time-limited", "reasonable and proportionate" and would not see the military deployed. With no need for a court order,...
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
