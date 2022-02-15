ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Housing updates: Ultra-luxury lakefront community half sold, downtown tower gets financing and more

By Michelle Pitcher
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Austin continues to struggle with a lack of housing, here...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Business Journal

Austin housing inventory stuck at worryingly low level

On par with last January, the Austin metro had only 0.4 months of inventory on the market — a small fraction of a healthy market’s six months. Closed sales were down about 6% year over year, which experts attribute to the persistent lack of supply. Find out what it looks like on the ground from Realtors, and why they are putting pressure on public officials to do something.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Growing pains

This is a story of an Austin suburb’s rise. It’s become the place to be for so many recently that City Hall clamped down on new construction in order to catch a breath. What's unfolding in Dripping Springs should be on the radar of all developers, brokers, builders and government officials in Central Texas, since this kind of growth is happening in nearly every corner of the metro — or will be soon.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 11, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austin Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - February 11, 2022

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. The latest information available concerning unpaid tax levies filed by the Internal Revenue Service against individuals and businesses. Federal Tax Liens (22)
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Austin#Residential Real Estate#Ultra#The Suburbs
Austin Business Journal

Is cooperative housing a salve for spiraling housing costs? City, community organizers make the case

You might have encountered co-op housing while in college. But proponents of the member-run organizations point out they can serve a much wider population — especially in a place like Austin, where the population and prices continue to steadily climb. There are many different cooperative models, including efforts to run co-ops a bit more like businesses, deriving revenue from investments instead of relying on grants or donations. "It's not just a hippie thing," one co-op proponent said. "It's something that's competitive. It's something that's innovative. It's something that taps into kind of the human needs for community, but also the human need for stability."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

How Overhaul is spending $35M: Hiring, possible M&A

After raising $35 million in June, Overhaul Group Inc. CEO Barry Conlon predicted the Austin-based supply chain visibility software company would “very quickly” become a unicorn. The startup, co-founded by Conlon in 2016, remains on that path — Conlon teased in an early February interview another major funding...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Expands Footprint to Austin Texas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is celebrating the opening of their new Lakeway office in Austin, TX, situated in the heart of Lakeway, TX. The expansion marks Premier Properties’ continued growth in the state of Texas which now serves the communities of Austin, Houston, Galveston, Amarillo, Dumas, Lubbock, and Tyler with more than 500 agents in 20 offices. Based in Houston, Texas, Premier Properties is owned and operated by brothers, Stacy and Tracy Mathews, who bring more than 30 years of real estate experience. Within less than a year of operation, the Lakeway office has already been named as one of the “Best Real Estate Offices in Austin”. The Lakeway office is under the leadership of Natalie Kampen, who brings 20 years of residential and commercial real estate experience to the community and is known for creating a “team player” environment for her agents. As part of the company’s expansion plans, Stacy and Tracy Mathews announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, a leading full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans, will work closely with and support Premier Properties’ agents and customers, providing industry-leading residential loan products and services. Ranked as one of the best mortgage companies in the nation by Mortgage Executive Magazine eight years in a row, Prosperity Home Mortgage offers customers a wide range of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans. Mortgage Consultants work hand-in-hand with customers throughout the financing process, helping provide valuable information and then work together with agents, insurance and settlement service providers ensuring accurate and on-time closings. “We are thrilled to offer our agents and their customers the opportunity for the convenience of a one-stop mortgage source for fast, efficient service,” said Stacy Mathews. “The Prosperity team is experienced, knowledgeable professionals, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them engaged as a resource to provide the best products and services available in the marketplace.” “We are delighted to expand into the Austin market with a company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties caliber,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “And I am confident that adding mortgage services from the exceptional team at Prosperity Home Mortgage will be a game changer for both the Premier Properties customers and the agents who serve them.” Premier Property agents from all over Austin are realizing the benefits of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ best-in-class technology platforms offered to deliver worldclass support to its network. Agents also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring, and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education as well as the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. The agents of the Lakeway office gain full access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices active relocation and referral networks, and its “Forever Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties offers high-end services and experience to clients by bringing together a group of skilled, passionate, and supportive individuals who are empowered by the brokerage to deliver an exceptional level of service. Natalie Kampen Branch Manager Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties natalie.kampen@preproperties.com 512-820-5318 Tyler Johnson Business Development Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC Tyler.johnson@phmloans.com 612-581-7878.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Austin Business Journal

Funding wrap: Trust Ventures raising $200M third fund; Startups snag nearly $66M

Get details below on recent funding deals: In the past week, three companies based in the Austin area or with a second headquarters here reported a combined total of $65.5 million in funding secured. Plus, an investment firm announced it is raising a $200 million third fund. These kinds of deals are a useful gauge of a company's evolution, and are sources of leads for real estate pros and other service providers.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Redevelopment of Statesman site inches forward; Union calls for more affordable housing

Details of the development plan are still in flux, but the current proposal envisions millions of square feet of residential and commercial space on the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, just across the water from downtown skyscrapers. The project has been in the works for years but now faces fresh criticism from groups worried about the amount of affordable housing.
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

Billion-dollar European urban farming company to eat up industrial space south of Austin

This company's modular large-scale farming units are up to 33-feet tall and take up 430 square feet of ground space. They produce the crop equivalent of land the size of a soccer field and use 95% less water and 95% less land compared to traditional soil-based agriculture. Get details on the forthcoming facility — and how it will work — in this story. Business opportunities abound.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Wander.com, startup renting out smart homes, raises $20M

Wander.com Inc. just closed a $20 million series A funding round, a fair amount of capital for the nascent company that specializes in helping people rent “smart” vacation homes. Virginia-based QED Investors led the round, announced Feb. 9, with additional money from Redpoint Ventures, Vibe Capital, Kevin Durant...
ECONOMY
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
716
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy