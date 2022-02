Call it a good news, bad news situation. The good news is that CJ McCollum, in his second game with the New Orleans Pelicans, put on a show. McCollum pumped in 36 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out five assists in a brilliant performance. It was the 20th time this season that McCollum has scored 20 or more points in a game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO