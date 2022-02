DENVER (CBS4) – Travel back to 14th century Verona, Italy with Colorado Ballet’s “Romeo & Juliet.” The Bard’s classic tale of love and loss plays out in the sets, the costumes, the music, but most of all in the dance. (credit CBS) “He’s in love and you can see he comes into the market, and he doesn’t see anyone,” said Yosvani Ramos, one of the Principal Dancers who performs the role of Romeo. From the whimsy of horse play in the Market Place, to the death of his best friend and a sword fight that ends in murder, Romeo is a big part...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO