MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a credit union in Manchester, New Hampshire last Friday. Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Triangle Credit Union on Candia Road around 6:15 p.m. learned that a man had come into the establishment and then placed a white envelope and a handwritten note on the counter that read, “This is a robbery,” according to Manchester police.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO