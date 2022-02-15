Machine learning used to predict direction-dependent mechanical properties of metals

In vitro microelectrode array (MEA) assessment using human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived neurons holds promise as a method of seizure and toxicity evaluation. However, there are still issues surrounding the analysis methods used to predict seizure and toxicity liability as well as drug mechanisms of action. In the present study, we developed an artificial intelligence (AI) capable of predicting the seizure liability of drugs and identifying drugs using deep learning based on raster plots of neural network activity. The seizure liability prediction AI had a prediction accuracy of 98.4% for the drugs used to train it, classifying them correctly based on their responses as either seizure-causing compounds or seizure-free compounds. The AI also made concentration-dependent judgments of the seizure liability of drugs that it was not trained on. In addition, the drug identification AI implemented using the leave-one-sample-out scheme could distinguish among 13 seizure-causing compounds as well as seizure-free compound responses, with a mean accuracy of 99.9"‰Â±"‰0.1% for all drugs. These AI prediction models are able to identify seizure liability concentration-dependence, rank the level of seizure liability based on the seizure liability probability, and identify the mechanism of the action of compounds. This holds promise for the future of in vitro MEA assessment as a powerful, high-accuracy new seizure liability prediction method.

