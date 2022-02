A new study has found that extracellular magnesium levels affect T-cell responses both in vitro and in vivo. Magnesium (Mg2+) is the second most abundant cation in mammals, after calcium. It supports over 300 enzymes in conducting a variety of chemical processes within the human body, such as building proteins and regulating blood pressure. “More than half of the magnesium is fixed in bone tissue. Of the remainder, around 97% is intracellular – leaving only 3% in the extracellular fluid, 40% of which is bound to proteins,” Christoph Hess, professor in the department of biomedicine at the University of Basel and the department of medicine at the University of Cambridge, told Technology Networks.

