Kamila Valieva, the Russian skater at the center of a doping scandal, refused to speak with reporters after her latest Olympic performance

By Jake Epstein,Meredith Cash
 4 days ago

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee reacts after competing on February 15.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

  • Skater Kamila Valieva is at the center of a doping scandal that's rocked the Beijing Olympics.
  • The 15-year-old was still allowed to compete in the women's short program after failing a drug test.
  • After Tuesday's performance, she was seen avoiding interviews while walking past the media.

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of her country's latest doping scandal, refused to speak with reporters after her most recent Olympic performance.

Following her first-place skate in the women's short program Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old quickly rushed past reporters in the media briefing room.

In a video CBC's Marie Morrissey shared on Twitter, Valieva could be seen shaking her head and avoiding interviews while walking through the Mixed Zone, where athletes typically are required to fulfill their media obligations.

Valieva's eligibility to compete came under question last week after news emerged that she'd failed a drug test in December. She tested positive for Trimetazidine, a drug the World Anti-Doping Agency categorizes as a "hormone and metabolic modulator," accrding the Associated Press .

When taken without proper cause, the drug can help bolster endurance and improve circulation. Both effects could give a high-level figure skater a significant competitive advantage.

Valieva was initially slapped with a provisional suspension from Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) after the positive test surfaced. However, following a swift appeal, the ban was overturned on February 9.

Valieva.

REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The IOC then challenged that decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport . On Monday, the court issued a shocking ruling that lifted Valieva's provisional suspension and paved the way for the teen to participate in Tuesday's women's single skating short program.

Many close to the sport slammed the decision to keep Valieva in the field.

Valieva then took the ice Tuesday evening in Beijing. And even though she stumbled on an early jump, she skated well enough to earn a score of 82.16 and finish first in the competition .

She teared up at the center of the rink after completing the emotional performance.

Valieva cries after completing her women's single skating short program routine.

AP

Now, Valieva moves on to Thursday's medal event as the bona fide favorite to win it all.

But the IOC will not allow her — or any other competitor — to collect their medals if the controversy-laden teen finishes in the top three.

Comments / 135

Susan Welch Henning
3d ago

This is the exact reason Russia can not compete under their name! How is this different from then?? She should go home and be stripped of all medals she has won at these Olympics! It is not fair to the rest of the skaters!

Reply(8)
110
Anita Seals
3d ago

Russia needs to be banned permanently, and not let them compete under a "committee". the country cheats so they should not be allowed to compete. this is not fair to all the other athletes who do follow the rules

Reply(3)
80
Rish
3d ago

this is so unfair to clean athletes. if she medals there won't be a medal ceremony. absolutely heart breaking for the other athletes

Reply(4)
58
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
Tampa Bay Times

Kamila Valieva tumbles out of the medals in Olympic figure skating

BEIJING — Bing Dwen Dwen stuffed pandas are already in the hands of the top three finishers in the women’s figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics. The medals are coming Friday. Heavily favored Russian teen Kamila Valieva fell twice and had two other big mistakes in her...
SPORTS
The Independent

Silver medallist vows to ‘never skate again’ after missing out on gold despite Kamila Valieva’s fall

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women’s single event at the Beijing Olympics.The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital Indoor Stadium, missed out on gold by 4.22 points after the judges favoured her compatriot Anna Shcherbakova’s free skate.World champion Shcherbakova, also 17, landed only two quads, and Trusova’s athletic performance to Cruella and the Stooges’s “I Wanna Be Your Dog” helped her score more points in the free skate, but...
SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Controversial Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Breaks Down in Tears After Disastrous Skate

Click here to read the full article. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who was controversially allowed to participate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid a doping scandal, failed to medal in the women’s free skate program despite being the heavy favorite in the event. The usually rock-solid Valieva — who was atop the leaderboard following the short program Wednesday — fell or stumbled at least four times during her free skate routine, leaving the Russian with a score of 141.93, which ultimately put her in fourth place in the event.  As per the International Olympic Committee’s previous ruling that...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Cold’ Kamila Valieva treatment pushes IOC towards fresh investigation

Olympic boss Thomas Bach said he was disturbed and chilled watching the treatment of Kamila Valieva and has called for an investigation into her controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze.For a man prone to talking in carefully scripted diplomatic soundbites, Bach took off the gloves and came out swinging hard, in a press conference that seasoned Olympic observers hailed as unprecedented.Russian skater Valieva - just 15 - has been the face of these Games for all the wrong reasons.Arriving as hot favourite for women’s figure skating, she finished fourth last night - following a stuttering routine - just days after the...
SPORTS
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Popculture

US Figure Skaters Will Receive Olympic Torches Instead of Medals Amid Russian Doping Case

The U.S. figure skaters who finished second in the team event last week will receive Olympic torches instead of medals while the doping scandal surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva is straightened out, according to the Associated Press (per Yahoo Sports). Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, made the offering in a private meeting with the skaters in Beijing. The torches will be holdovers, and Bach said there will be no medal ceremonies for events in which Valieva made the podium.
SPORTS
