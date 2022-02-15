ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Comic actor Amy Schumer, along with actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, will host the Academy Awards in March, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars, ABC's "Good Morning America" reported on Tuesday.

It will also be the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show in 2018 that the ceremony awarding the film industry's highest honors will have a host. The show will be broadcast on ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), on March 27.

"I am not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall," Schumer said on "Good Morning America."

"I better go watch some movies."

The Oscars are handed out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. They were handed out by celebrity presenters but had no host in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

"We want people to get ready to have a good time. It's been a while," Hall, Schumer and Sykes said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGJS8_0eEyhw9E00
2019 BET Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 23, 2019 - Host Regina Hall speaks. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan emceed the show in 1987, the last time it had three hosts. The only time there have been multiple women hosting was in 1977 when Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda hosted alongside Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

"This year's show is all about uniting movie lovers," said Will Packer, who is producing the telecast. "It's apropos that we've lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles."

Ratings for the telecast have fallen in recent years, dropping to a low of 10.4 million people in the United States in 2021. Viewership of other entertainment awards shows also has declined.

Schumer won an Emmy in 2015 for her variety sketch show "Inside Amy Schumer." Hall is known for movies including 2017's "Girls Trip" and "Little" in 2019. Sykes stars in and created TV situation comedy "The Upshaws" and played a recurring role on sitcom "Black-ish."

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the awards being handed out at a historic downtown Los Angest train station in front of a small audience of nominees and guests.

This year, organizers have said the show will return to its longtime home: the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Netflix Inc's gothic Western, "The Power of the Dog," leads the field of this year's Oscar nominations with 12 nods, followed by science-fiction epic "Dune" with 10.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The 2022 Oscars Hosts Are Finally Revealed

The 94th Academy Awards certainly won't be a trainwreck. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are in final negotiations to host the 2022 Oscars ceremony, six sources told The New York Times. The producer of the Oscars telecast, Will Packer, originally want to bring on two hosts for each...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Paul Hogan
Person
Will Packer
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Ellen Burstyn
Person
Warren Beatty
Person
Wanda Sykes
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The First Lady’ Trailer Unveils First Looks at Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson & More (VIDEO)

Showtime has unveiled the official trailer for its upcoming anthology drama The First Lady which is set to debut Sunday, April 17. The teaser offers viewers a fresh look at stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson who star as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively. The 10-episode series created by Aaron Cooley is executive produced by showrunner Cathy Schulman and director Susanne Bier.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Abc#Walt Disney Co#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Get Why Hollywood Thinks Other People Should Care About the Oscars

Film’s biggest night? More like an industry insiders-only event, says Seth Rogen of the Oscars. The “Pam & Tommy” star told Insider that the emphasis on Academy Awards viewership is baffling. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said during an interview with Paul Rudd to promote their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.” Rogen continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care....
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in surprising power suit to host 2022 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross put on a stylish display on Tuesday to announce the 2022 Oscar nominations – despite the early hour. The Black-ish star looked gorgeous in a royal blue checked power suit as she called in via live stream from her LA home. Tracee was joined by actor Leslie Jordan, and she couldn't help but joke that her ensemble was her "workout outfit" when she was complimented on her look by Leslie.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Quaid Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Quaid is scaring up a new role. The Scream actor is joining Oppenheimer, the World War II-era biopic from filmmaker Christopher Nolan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Nolan’s Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the scientists behind the atomic bomb. Quaid joins a call sheet that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.More from The Hollywood ReporterDane DeHaan Joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)'Dune' VFX House DNEG Going Public in $1.7 Billion SPAC DealFlorence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive) Nolan penned the script and is producing with his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

318K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy