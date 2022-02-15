ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stellantis' Maserati to unveil new Grecale luxury SUV on March 22

MILAN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis' (STLA.MI) luxury brand Maserati said on Tuesday it would unveil its new Grecale sport utility vehicle (SUV) on March 22 after its presentation was postponed last year.

The launch, initially scheduled for November, was moved to the spring of this year due to a global chip shortage. read more

The new model will be built at Stellantis' Cassino plant, central Italy, where the carmaker already produces Alfa Romeo's Stelvio SUV and the Giulia sport sedan.

Last week Alfa Romeo unveiled its new Tonale compact SUV, whose launch was also originally expected at the end of 2021. read more

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

