ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Gilded Age' standout Denée Benton on bringing 'authentic' Black representation to HBO's period drama

By Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Spoiler alert! Contains plot details from Monday's episode of "The Gilded Age" on HBO.

It's no small feat upstaging Christine Baranski .

But that's precisely what Tony nominee Denée Benton does in HBO's "The Gilded Age" (Mondays, 9 EST/PST), an extravagant new historical drama about rival old- and new- money families in 1880s New York that was renewed for a second season Monday. The luminous Benton plays scene-stealer Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer with a mysterious past who becomes a secretary to Baranski's withering socialite Agnes van Rhijn.

Peggy is also the show's only Black lead character – a course correction of sorts from PBS' "Downton Abbey," which was criticized for its lack of meaningful diversity . Both series were created by British screenwriter Julian Fellowes.

"I did feel very strongly that dealing with America 14 years after the end of slavery (that)  not to have a Black storyline would be ridiculous, really," Fellowes says. He looked to Carla Peterson's book "Black Gotham: A Family History of African Americans in Nineteenth-Century New York City" for research, and brought on director Salli Richardson-Whitfield and co-writer Sonja Warfield (both of whom are Black) to help bring nuance to Peggy's story.

'Gilded Age': 'Downton Abbey' creator says HBO show is the 'absolute opposite' of his PBS hit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ysX2_0eEyhpy900
Denée Benton's Peggy Scott is a standout in HBO drama "The Gilded Age." ALISON COHEN ROSA/HBO

Benton, too, became an advocate for Peggy behind the scenes. In this week's fourth episode, the character was introduced to T. Thomas Fortune (Sullivan Jones), a Black journalist who assigns her a story about voting rights. She also clashes with her white friend Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) who – mistakenly believing she's poor –gives shoes to Peggy and her well-to-do parents (Audra McDonald and John Douglas Thompson).

In portraying Peggy, the goal "was to make sure she has as much dignity as possible,  because we are taking on a big responsibility by choosing to spotlight the Black upper-middle class of that time period, which have been largely, intentionally erased from a lot of our history books," Benton says. "I felt like a fierce protector of Peggy."

Benton, 30, is best known for her Broadway roles as Natasha Rostova in "Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812" and Eliza Hamilton in "Hamilton." She talks to USA TODAY about how she relates to Peggy and the importance of Black representation in period dramas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0ndF_0eEyhpy900
Peggy (Denée Benton, right) and her mother (Audra McDonald) in the Feb. 14 episode of "The Gilded Age." ALISON COHEN ROSA/HBO

Question: What was the process of developing this character?

Denée Benton: She was always central to the narrative, but I remember in my second round of auditioning, (executive producer) Michael (Engler) asked me, "Off the record, as a Black woman, how are you responding to this script?" I really got the opportunity to be honest about some of the things I was excited about, and some things I thought were potentially out of touch or not as authentic as they could have been. And that continued throughout the process.

Q: What were some of the specific suggestions you made?

Benton: One of the biggest changes I love is that the T. Thomas Fortune and New York Globe (newspaper) storyline was not in the original script. Peggy was going to work for a white publishing office. But we were like, "We have a real opportunity to show Black professional life. The Globe was a real place during the 1880s in New York. What do we see change in Peggy because she's in a Black space? What kinds of things does she get to say? What does she wear when she's not just in the van Rhijn household? And how do we make sure we don't fall into accidental tropes, like Peggy being in dark colors and wool while everyone else is in bright colors and silk if she comes from similar money?"

Other things we were really vigilant about was how (Peggy and Marian's) relationship showed up on screen, and really taking a look at some of the things that may have read as a "white hero" or "Magical Negro" trope. (In) the argument scene with the shoes, we were like, "This needs to be a real fight, because Peggy will never develop trust for Marian if we don't get to see how they recover from this white fragility and this rage (Peggy) shows after being embarrassed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPB1L_0eEyhpy900
Peggy (Denée Benton, left) befriends Marian (Louisa Jacobson) after a chance encounter at a train station in the first episode of "The Gilded Age." ALISON COHEN ROSA/HBO

Q: Peggy is someone who knows her worth: She doesn't change her writing to make it more palatable for a white publication, nor does she accept handouts from Marian and her family. As an actor, could you relate to Peggy's refusal to compromise?

Benton: She feels like a spiritual ancestor I didn't know I had. I pulled on Peggy's strength all the time, every time I spoke up about a scene or a costume or something I wanted to change. I'm an actor for hire, so I was scared every time I spoke up. In the same way, I love that we get to see Peggy turn down the (white newspaper) job and then immediately in the next scene, she's like, "Oh, my God, Marian, did I make the wrong decision?" We really see her being human about it and still move forward with her integrity, even though she's scared. That was something I entirely related to.

Q: Did starring in period musicals "Great Comet" and "Hamilton" on Broadway whet your appetite for a show like "Gilded Age?"

Benton: It's interesting: Obviously the scale of "The Gilded Age" is next level, but I always felt in school growing up that I never fit the stereotypes that are expected of me as a Black woman or Black girl, and it made me feel like I didn't belong anywhere. So I was always really annoyed that Black girls were rarely getting able to be seen as the ingenue or the center of the love story or in their fine silks. So what was amazing about Natasha and Eliza for me was breaking that mold and getting to be in that archetype, but neither of them were written to be Black women. I always had this hunger like, "I know Black women have these stories in history." So when Peggy came along, I was like, "Finally, this is the representation of what I've always known to be true."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7uiv_0eEyhpy900
Denée Benton walks the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Award, where she was nominated for best actress in a musical for "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812." Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images

Q: What can you tease about Peggy's journey this season?

Benton: So much of her past is shrouded in mystery. Everyone's like, "What's Peggy's deal? What is she hiding? Why is this lawyer needed?" So we'll get to the bottom of all that and I think it will make people fall in love with her strength even more. And next season, I am excited to get to see more intimate scenes of Black life at that time. I wanna see a Black (debutante) ball, I wanna see (Peggy's father's) pharmacy. I wanna see everything, because it existed and deserves to be seen.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Gilded Age' standout Denée Benton on bringing 'authentic' Black representation to HBO's period drama

Comments / 1

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Gilded Age?

Julian Fellowes' long-awaited drama The Gilded Age finally premiered on HBO last month, and it has already taken over our Monday nights. The opulent show, set in the 19th-century, stars Christine Baranski and Carrie Coon as the leaders of NYC's upper class, set against each other in a struggle of old versus new New York. It also follows the people who work within the aristocrats' sphere, such as Denée Benton's secretary and aspiring writer, Peggy Scott.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Julia’: HBO Max’s Julia Child Drama Gets Premiere Date

HBO Max will serve up its Julia Child drama series, Julia, this March. The WarnerMedia streaming platform revealed during its TCA presentation on Tuesday that the starring Sarah Lancashire in the titular role will premiere March 31. Julia, whose pilot was written by Daniel Goldfarb and directed by Charles McDougall, is inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the popular cooking-show genre. Through Julia and her singular can-do spirit, the series explores an evolving time in American history: the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denée Benton
Person
Eliza Hamilton
Person
Louisa Jacobson
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Times Union

HBO's 'The Gilded Age' renewed; location scouts back in Troy

TROY – HBO gave “The Gilded Age” viewers a Valentine’s Day gift Monday by renewing the Julian Fellowes series for a second season on the same day the first season's fourth episode airs. The renewal comes as the series has seen its audience grow and after...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Black People#Black Women#Period Drama#British#African Americans#Hbo Benton
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Sandra Lee shares tribute to boyfriend: ‘I swore I would never fall again’

Love is in the air for celebrity chef Sandra Lee. The former Food Network star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, actor and producer Ben Youcef, in honor of Valentine’s Day on Monday. Lee, 55, shared a gallery of pics of the couple smooching and snuggling with one another and gushed in her caption about how happy she was with Youcef by her side.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Gilded Age Renewed By HBO For Season 2 And Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, And More Had Perfectly Poised Responses

For the past couple of weeks, Julian Fellowes’ The Gilded Age has seemed to take its place among the best shows on HBO Max. With a debut weighing in as the best Monday night premiere since Chernobyl, good news seems to be cropping up quite often for this upstart drama. And it’s about to get better, as a Season 2 renewal has been announced, prompting perfectly poised responses from Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and others from the cast.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Comparing 1883 to The Gilded Age's 1882

Paramount+'s Yosemite prequel series takes place months after the events of Julian Fellowes new HBO period drama. "1883 and The Gilded Age share some similarities other than big budgets and settings midway between the Panic of 1873 and the Panic of 1893 (and just prior to the Panic of 1884; panicking was popular in the late 19th century)," says Ben Lindbergh. "Both are brand-name multi-hyphenates’ follow-ups (and temporal preludes to) their first TV hits. 1883, created and written by Taylor Sheridan, is a prequel to Yellowstone; The Gilded Age, created and cowritten by Julian Fellowes, is technically a prequel to Downton Abbey, in that it too takes place on planet Earth, a few decades before Downton. (The series started life as a more explicit prequel, and a crossover of sorts is still a possibility.) Each show features a young female protagonist who leaves home in hopes of finding freedom and fortune, a prominent Black character who reminds the non-Black characters about segregation, and a character who blows their own brains out after suffering a severe loss. Each boasts of some commitment to historical accuracy and explores some similar themes. Whichever one you watch, you’re certain to encounter horses, corsets, and characters who hit the 'h' in 'wh' words harder than Stewie from Family Guy saying 'Wil Wheaton.' In other respects, the two 1880-something series are nearly nothing alike. 1883 took about seven months to develop and produce; The Gilded Age took 12 years. The former is an alternately upbeat and brutal Western populated by haunted, hard-bitten protectors, unscrupulous robbers, and suffering settlers; the latter, like Downton, is an upstairs-downstairs soap fest full of eligible socialites, scheming lady’s maids, and sharp-tongued dowagers. Though both were shot on location, the locations in question couldn’t be more distinct: 1883, the product of a suitably grueling, five-month, real-world trek from sweltering Texas to frigid Montana, showcases the wide-open spaces of the Great Plains and other Western wildernesses, while The Gilded Age lets us plebs past the gates of the period-appropriate great estates of Newport and exurban New York."
TV SERIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

391K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy