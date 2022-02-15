ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-15 12:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a...

alerts.weather.gov

