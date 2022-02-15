ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Camilla Tests Positive For COVID Days After Prince Charles

By Rachel Brock
my1043.net
 18 hours ago

Duchess Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, four days...

my1043.net

Comments / 0

Related
People

Camilla Will Be Named Queen Consort — But What's the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband To Make This Major Change He Becomes King? Cornwall Couple Dressed Up Days After Queen Elizabeth's Shocking Announcement

Prince Charles is likely to change his name to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip. Prince Charles is said to be preparing for his possible throne take over as Queen Elizabeth is rumored to be abdicating soon. Reports about Camilla Parker-Bowles’ husband becoming king intensified after it was revealed that Her Majesty spent a night in the hospital in October 2021.
CELEBRITIES
People

Camilla Shares Her Reaction to Future Queen Consort Title as Prince Charles Isolates Amid COVID Diagnosis

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is speaking out for the first time about her future title of Queen Consort. Prince Charles' wife stepped out solo in London on Thursday, including a stop at community kitchen Nourish Hub. There, she was asked by a member of the public about Queen Elizabeth confirming her wish over the weekend for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her husband eventually becomes King.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#British Royal Family#The British Asian Trust
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles banishes Prince Andrew from Windsor Castle

Prince Charles has urged his embattled brother Prince Andrew to keep out of sight and effectively kicked him out of Windsor Castle. When Charles becomes the king, the duke and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson may be thrown out of Royal Lodge and the town itself. According to insiders close to the Prince of Wales, since Prince Andrew was ordered to stand trial in the United States, he and his wife Camilla have been at odds.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William Had a Generous Reported Reaction to Camilla Becoming Queen

With the commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee finally here, the long-reigning monarch chose to use the occasion as a way to announce that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (formerly Camilla Parker-Bowles) will one day inherit the title of Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King of England. While the future title may have ruffled some feathers, there’s one important person who’s not only accepted Camilla’s future role, but also supports it. Prince William, who will one day himself ascend the throne, reportedly had a positive reaction to the announcement. According to a source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

How Do Prince Harry and Prince William Really Feel About ‘Queen Camilla’?

The queen and Prince Charles seem overjoyed at Camilla Parker Bowles’ elevation to Queen Consort, but so far unknown are the feelings of Prince Harry and Prince William. Indeed, the problematic relationship between Harry, Charles, Camilla and the ghost of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was thrown into sharp relief earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Charles to ‘move into’ Buckingham Palace when he’s King

The Prince of Wales is planning to move into Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, it has been reported.Prince Charles is said to be “firmly of the view” that Buckingham Palace is the “visible symbol of the monarchy” in the UK’s capital.The report comes after Queen Elizabeth II, used her Platinum Jubilee message over the weekend to thank the British people for their support throughout her 70-year reign.Her Majesty added: “When, in fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it...
U.K.
SheKnows

Not Everyone Is Excited For Duchess Camilla to Be Queen After Her Infamous Affair With Prince Charles

The news that Queen Elizabeth is OK with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, taking the title of queen once Prince Charles ascends to the throne, isn’t sitting well with everyone. The View‘s Sunny Hostin has a strong opinion on the topic that has her firmly in Princess Diana’s corner. Joy Behar brought up the subject during the Hot Topics segment on Monday’s show, sharing that many royal watchers were disappointed by the news because of the couple’s affair while Charles was married to Diana. Hostin immediately referenced the BBC Panorama interview about how the infidelity affected Diana, citing that the princess looked “so...
CELEBRITIES
People

3 Major Royals Test Positive for COVID: Prince Charles, Denmark's Queen Margrethe and Spain's King Felipe

Prince Charles isn't the only royal to test positive for COVID-19 this week. On Thursday, Clarence House announced that Queen Elizabeth's son was self-isolating and canceled a scheduled visit to Winchester after learning of his diagnosis. But he's not alone — both Denmark's Queen Margrethe II and Spain's King Felipe VI announced this week that they also tested positive for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy