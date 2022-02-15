Camilla Tests Positive For COVID Days After Prince Charles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is set to become "Queen Consort" when Prince Charles takes the throne one day, but what does the title mean exactly?. In a message released Saturday marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO