ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Slovakia gets offer of Czech troops, defence minister says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Slovakia got an offer from the Czech Republic to send troops to the country as part of possible deployments of NATO alliance units, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“We are at the start of discussions,” daily Dennik N cited him as saying on its website.

At the end of January, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said the transatlantic alliance was considering deploying some troops in Slovakia along with other countries on its eastern flank in response to the Russian military build-up near Ukraine. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovakia#Nato#Ukraine#Prague#Defence Minister#Czech#Russian
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
POLITICO

A war Putin can lose

GEOPOLITICAL GENIUS? — We might be overestimating Vladimir Putin. That’s what two former ambassadors to Ukraine told Nightly this week as the world waits to learn whether the Russian president will begin the largest war in Europe since the 1940s. Despite the widespread sentiment that Putin has the West playing by his rules, the Russian president doesn’t seem to understand Ukraine too well, said William Taylor, a former ambassador to Ukraine and the vice president of Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia ready to attack Ukraine 'at any moment', Lithuania says

RIGA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russia's armed forces are positioned to attack Ukraine "at any moment" and are continously being reinforced, Lithuania's top military officer said on Thursday, echoing warnings from other Western capitals. Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday its forces were pulling back after exercises near Ukraine, but...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nato defence ministers meet as Putin says Russia is open to more Ukraine talks

Ben Wallace will meet with fellow Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday as efforts continue to avert a war in Ukraine.The Defence Secretary will join Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin amid ongoing tensions in eastern Europe as the alliance considers its response to the 130,000 Russian troops massing at Ukraine’s borders.The meeting comes after President Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want another war, and was open to further dialogue with the US and its Nato allies.In the UK, armed forces minister James Heappey said he was cautiously optimistic about news...
POLITICS
Reuters

Cuba to deepen ties with Russia as Ukraine tensions mount

HAVANA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia and Cuba will deepen ties and explore collaboration in transportation, energy, industry and banking, Cuba's Foreign Ministry said late on Friday following a visit from Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. In a statement, Cuba's communist-run government expressed support for Russia as tensions mount...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia 'poised to strike' Ukraine, U.S. defense secretary says

VILNIUS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday appeared to compare Russsia's military to a snake that was uncoiling and preparing to strike Ukraine after a massive military buildup that has stoked the biggest East-West crisis since the Cold War. Austin, speaking on a trip to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

319K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy