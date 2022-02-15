ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kris Jenner Files for Kardashian-Jenner Productions Trademark

By Rachel Brock
my1043.net
 18 hours ago

Kris Jenner filed legal docs to trademark “Kardashian...

my1043.net

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Kris Jenner Refuses To Marry Corey Gamble To Protect Her $140 Million Net Worth

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble on the red carpet | Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR. According to a new report, Kris Jenner has no plans to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in order to protect her impressive net worth of $140 million. The Central Recorder says that a source recently claimed the momager has little faith in a marriage between......
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Amber Rose on Kim Kardashian: ‘Kim Nor Her Sisters Deserved That’

Amber Rose and the Kardashian family have a long, complicated history. Rose used to date Kim Kardashian’s ex Ye (F.K.A. Kanye West) and is best friends with Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex and the mother of his daughter Dream. Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner both used to date Tyga. And 2015 was all about Twitter fights where everyone was called out. Rose called Kim and her sisters the “Kartrashians” after Ye wrote “30 Showers” about his relationship with Rose once he got together with Kim. However, it’s been almost seven years since the feud, and Rose regrets insulting the Kardashian family.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reveal baby name

Kylie Jenner and partner Travis Scott have announced the name of their newborn baby son – Wolf Webster. The reality TV star and singer welcomed their bundle of joy into the world earlier this week, with Jenner sharing a sweet photograph to Instagram of 4-year old daughter Stormi holding her new brother's tiny hand.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner’s 2nd Baby’s Birth: Kim, Khloe and More Send Congrats

Keeping up with the congrats! Kylie Jenner’s family members have had the sweetest reaction to her second child’s arrival. The Kardashians star shared the news on Sunday, February 6 via Instagram. “2/2/22,” the new mother of two, 24, captioned the sweet snap of her newborn baby’s tiny hand with her own. Travis Scott reacted to the post with one blue heart emoji followed by six brown hearts.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kj
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Confirms Kylie Gave Birth To A Boy: See Her Heartwarming Message

Oh, boy! Kris Jenner just revealed her daughter Kylie Jenner’s baby is a boy in the sweetest way possible. It’s a boy! Kris Jenner confirmed that Kylie Jenner’s, 24, bundle of joy is a boy on Monday, Feb. 7. The proud grandma reshared the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s picture from when she announced her baby was born and added a touching message to the snap of big sister Stormi Webster holding her baby brother’s tiny hand. “My beautiful grandson!! God is so good,” Kris wrote along with three blue heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kylie Jenner Wants 'Elaborate Wedding' to Travis Scott

The TV star also hopes that her marriage to the 'SICKO MODE' rapper would give their first daughter Stormi and their unborn child 'as normal of an upbringing as possible.'. AceShowbiz - The wedding bells are seemingly ringing for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II). The couple, who is currently expecting their second child together, allegedly has been talking about marriage as the TV star is already planning her dream wedding.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner And More Reach Out After Kylie Jenner Confirms Birth Of Second Baby (And Kim Sent Flowers!)

The public has known for a while now that the Kardashian-Jenner family was set to grow as, last fall, the youngest child of the brood, Kylie Jenner, was reported to be expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Since then, as was the case with her siblings, many have been eager for more details. Aside from confirming the pregnancy, Jenner herself has been mum on any additional details. However, she’s now officially confirmed through a sweet photo that she and Scott have welcomed their baby. And the viral post has drawn responses from Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more – and Kim even sent flowers!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Fan think Kris Jenner just revealed the name of Kylie and Travis's new baby

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently announced the news that they have welcomed a second child together. Sharing a black and white picture of their new baby's little hand on Instagram the pair revealed the news a little under a week after the birth on the 2nd February. And while fans were desperate to get more news about the newest addition to the family, plenty of them thought Kris Jenner has already revealed the name in an Instagram comment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Kansas City Star

The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

Big things in store! While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan are raising the next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. The Poosh creator and Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

How Kylie Jenner & All the Kardashians Celebrated Valentine's Day 2022

Watch: Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day: Cardi B, Kravis & More!. ABCDEFG, I have to go...celebrate Valentine's Day. Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners are doing exactly that today, Feb. 14, and as is the case with every other holiday, they're going all out. Think extravagant flower displays, expertly decorated gingerbread houses and balloons galore.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Kylie Jenner Spotted Nursing a Baby Bump for New Hulu Series 'The Kardashians'

The Kardashian family is gearing up for their upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, featuring Kylie Jenner‘s baby bump on full display. Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are currently parents to 4-year-old Stormi. The soon-to-be mom is seen cradling a baby bump in a behind-the-scenes photo posted on the show’s official Instagram page on Tuesday. Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave us a look into her baby shower, which was adorned with designer goods, giraffes and dimly-lit candles. News of her pregnancy was confirmed back in August 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Tries to Be the ‘Peacemaker’ for Daughter Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Amid Drama

A family that sticks together. Amid Kim Kardashian’s ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Kanye West, her family has her back. “The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that momager Kris Jenner has made the biggest effort to remain cordial with her 41-year-old daughter’s estranged spouse.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

The Kardashian-Jenner Kids Are Adorable! See Their Cutest Moments of 2022

The Kardashian-Jenners may be one of the most famous families in Hollywood, but their kids are the real stars of the show!. Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye “Ye” West, has become a young boss babe when it comes to TikTok. The eldest sibling of the West kids tends to create adventurous videos, and her creativity blossomed by the beginning of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Khloé & Kendall Just Unfollowed Kanye on Instagram After His ‘Constant Attacks’ on Kim

It should come as no surprise that many members of the Kardashian family unfollowed Kayne West on Instagram amid the ongoing public dispute between the rapper and Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy founder recently insulted his estranged wife’s parenting style, specifically attacking Kim’s decision to allow their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok, even with adult supervision. The Kardashian-Jenner clan appear to be over rapper Ye’s unapologetic antics and public rants. A quick search on Instagram reveals that Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, along with Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, no longer follow Kanye. Model Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker, as...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Her Most Critical Statement Yet on Kanye West

The divorce saga of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues after the two called each other out on Instagram over their differences regarding their 8-year-old daughter, North West. On Feb. 4, West posted a screenshot of one of North's TikTok videos, tagging Kardashian and captioning it, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Stormi Webster Stops Kris Jenner From Speaking About Pete Davidson In Hilarious Video

Stormi Webster has given us some extremely cute moments over the years, from her adorable snowboarding videos to sweet interactions with her Kardashian-Jenner cousins. And fans are now obsessed with another clip from Stormi, with the three-year-old stopping grandmother Kris Jenner from talking about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Yep, the whole thing is as hilarious as it sounds.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy