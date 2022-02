For senior goaltender Conor O’Brien, there is a whole lot of hockey yet to be played this season in the ultra-Competitive Commonwealth Conference (CCC). The Gulls are right in the mix of a season long battle among the top four teams to determine the regular season champion and seeding for the conference tournament starting next week. O’Brien doesn’t look back to his to his sophomore season when he was 21-4-0 with a 1.66 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. While that team won the conference championship and was poised to face Plymouth State in the first round of the NCAA tournament before the COVID cancellation, the task is very much the here and now for a Gulls team that may be seeing the very best of their goaltender in his last year at Endicott.

HOCKEY ・ 2 HOURS AGO